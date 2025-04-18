USWNT legend reacts to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's viral parent race

The American soccer icon Alex Morgan recently reacted to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's triumph in the parents' race. The Jamaican track and field legend reportedly defended her 100m race title in the parents' race at her son Zyon's sports day. The former soccer star shared her thoughts on Fraser-Pryce impressively winning the race through her Instagram story.

During her notable career, Alex Morgan was named the captain of the US National team. She also co-captained the team with soccer icons Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe, and Lindsey Horan. She last played as a striker for NWSL's San Diego Wave FC. Through her Instagram story, Morgan shared her reaction on the eight-time Olympic medalist, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, winning the 100m race event at her son's sports day. She mentioned,

“🤣🤣”

Screenshot of Alex Morgan's Instagram story | Credits: IG/alexmorgan13

Morgan, a distinguished member of the NWSL league and the US National team, is one of the top 10 players in USWNT history in terms of goals and assists. She is a two-time recipient of U.S. Soccer’s Female Athlete of the Year awards and was named Concacaf Player of the Year four times. Apart from these, she was also a three-time finalist for FIFA World Player of the Year.

On the other hand, apart from her Olympic feats, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has 16 World Championship medals. She has etched her name in history by becoming the first Caribbean woman to win a 100m Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. For her distinguished career, the greatest female sprinter of all time was given the Laureus World Sports Award in 2023.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reflects on her comeback for 2025

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Paris 2024- Source: Getty

The Jamaican legend has recently announced her comeback for the 2025 track season through her Instagram post. The track icon, who is famously known by her moniker 'Pocket Rocket' due to her small stature and powerful block starts, shared the news, mentioning,

"Time will honor your greatness. - 2025"

The prominent athlete shared a video on her Instagram featuring her outstanding moments on the track. The video concluded with the words "unfinished business."

The 38-year-old Fraser-Pryce competes in three events, including the 60 meters, 100 meters and 200 meters and has become one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the sport. Throughout her iconic career, she clinched five World titles in the 100m race event in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2022.

