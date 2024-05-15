WATCH: David Taylor describes his experience in Oklahoma State Wrestling room as 8 year old during first press conference as team's head coach

David Taylor shared his experience being a part of the Oklahoma State Wrestling room when he was an eight-year-old during his first press conference as the head coach of the team. About a week ago, Taylor took the mantle of the head coach of the Cowboys Wrestling team.

With this, Taylor succeeded John Smith, one of the greatest amateur wrestlers of all time who guided Oklahoma State to five national titles during his journey.

During his first press conference as the head coach of the team, David Taylor described his experience at the Oklahoma State Wrestling room when he was eight years old and started participating in regionals in Wyoming. He further narrated how it felt like being in a different world where the kids were weighing about 67 lbs, while he weighed 55 lbs.

The next time when Taylor visited there, [John] Smith opened the doors and he recalled how he loved watching the guys wrestle. He also mentioned how Daniel Cormier welcomed him there and Chris Pendelton taught him some techniques.

During the press conference, he also expressed his admiration for the Oklahoma State Wrestling team since his childhood. However, he also admitted that Penn State played a huge role in his personal growth, stating:

“Oklahoma State was something I looked up to as a young kid and when I was making my decision to go to college but my decision to go to Penn State it was, at the time, I thought was the best thing for me."

He added:

"I developed so many deep relationships there with people. I believe it set the foundation for who I am as a man, as a father, as a wrestler.”

David Taylor announces retirement from competitive wrestling besides taking mentorship role

Aaron Brooks and David Taylor console each other after Brooks wins the men's freestyle 86-KG division final during the US Olympic Wrestling Trials.

In addition to taking the role of the coach of Oklahoma State Wrestling, David Taylor announced his retirement from competitive wrestling. On being asked about his transition from a wrestler to a coach, Taylor said during the introductory press conference:

“I'm at peace with it, because I did everything I wanted to do in my career - everything and more. And so many people helped me do that. I'm not at peace with losing.

He added:

I hate to lose, but at some point, what are you still chasing? I just realized that as my career came to an end that I wanted to pour into the next generation of kids”

David Taylor participated at the 2024 U.S. Olympics Wrestling Trials in a bid to defend his Olympic gold medal. However, he was defeated by the four-time NCAA champion Aaron Brooks in the Best-of-Three Championship finals by 2-0 in men's 86kg, which ended his Olympic dreams.

His competitive career saw him win 3 World championships gold and 1 silver medal in the 86kg event. Besides this, he collected three gold medals at the Pan American Championships.