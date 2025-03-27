WATCH: Harper Murray and other Nebraska volleyball players break sweat during indoor practice session

Nebraska Volleyball players, including prominent outside hitter Harper Murray, setter Bergen Reilly, and middle blocker Andi Jackson, were recently seen engaged in an indoor practice session. The Huskers, through an Instagram post, highlighted the team’s indoor spring training session.

Nebraska recently concluded its successful 2025 beach volleyball season with a 22-3 record. The team only lost three matches in Florida and then gained back-to-back wins. The Huskers recently shared a glimpse of their spring training session and mentioned:

“Spring groovin’! 🌸🕺🏻”

In its final games, the Nebraska Volleyball team won against Santa Barbara with a concluding score of 5-0. Against Moorpark, Nebraska won with a 5-0 lead and against The Master’s, the Cornhuskers won with a score of 3-2.

The team has now moved to indoor practice and will play a spring game against South Dakota State on May 3, 2025. Nebraska's next home game will be against Kansas at the Devaney Center on April 26, 2025.

In November 2024, Nebraska Volleyball announced the addition of five new players. They are opposite hitter Ryan Hunter, libero Keri Leimbach, middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie, outside hitter Teraya Sigler, and setter Campbell Flynn.

Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on John Cook’s guidance for her new role in the Nebraska Volleyball program

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Under the tutelage of former head coach John Cook, the Nebraska team clinched four NCAA Championship titles and made eight NCAA final appearances and 12 NCAA semifinals appearances. The AVCA Hall of Famer and decorated head coach announced his retirement last year after 25 years at the helm.

In January 2025, Dani Busboom Kelly was named the new head coach. She is a four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year and a three-time ACC Coach of the Year. During her interview with the Nebraska Huskers, Busboom Kelly reflected on how Cook has helped her to transition into her new role. She added:

“It means everything. When you follow a legend that's pretty intimidating and a lot of people have asked me, 'Are you sure you want to do that? Are is that what's best for you?' Again, having somebody in your corner and somebody you trust and somebody that's going to be there, it makes it feel feel a lot more comfortable,” she shared [0:40 onwards]

Busboom Kelly, the former head coach of the Louisville Cardinals, guided the program to impressive results, including reaching the ACC championship in 2017.

