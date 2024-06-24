WATCH: Noah Lyles shares a heartfelt moment with his mother Keisha Caine after qualifying for Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles won the 100m finals at the 2024 US Track and Field Olympic Trials, punching his ticket to Paris. He quickly ran to his mother and embraced her after qualifying for his second Olympics.

Noah Lyles earned the bronze medal in the 200m finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But he missed making the 100m final team because of his seventh-place finish at the Tokyo Trials.

Noah Lyles, being an indomitable force in the track world, didn't sit on his Tokyo unsuccess for long. He won the 100m dash at the 2024 Olympic Trials and earned a Paris qualification by running in 9.83s. His effort equaled his personal-best time of 9.83s, earned at the 2023 World Championships.

After his monumental win, he ran to his mother, Keisha Caine Bishop, and hugged her. Bishop, with a wide smile on her face, patted Lyles' back to celebrate his long-desired Olympic entry.

Lyles and his mother dealt with hardships together when he was a child. Bishop gradually became an inspirational figure to his son for her immeasurable support and sacrifices, propelling Noah Lyles to the top of the charts.

Ahead of his docu-series, "Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project", which was released last year, the Olympian shared a video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and talked about the impact of his mother on his life.

"I am always asked who my inspiration is and the answer is always my mom. I hope this DOCUSeries can show everyone why," Lyles wrote on his X handle.

In the video, his mother further shared that she and her son share a couple of personality attributes.

"Our personalities are so similar. We are both very sensitive, we are both extroverts. But then we both need our time to ourselves."

Lyles, the reigning 100m world champion, will enter the Paris Olympics as the top seed in the 100m.

Noah Lyles on how the Tokyo Olympic bronze motivated him - "I wouldn't have had that desire"

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 3

Lyles won the 200m bronze at the Tokyo Olympics after being three weeks behind in training. The postponed Summer Games took a toll on his mental health and the entire athletic season (2021) season was marred by injuries.

However, that 200m bronze changed his perspective and ignited the Paris Olympic fire inside his heart. He then swept title after title on the global stage, which culminated with his sprint treble achievement at the 2023 Worlds. Talking to BBC Sport after confirming his place in the 100m for the Olympics, Lyles said:

"If I didn't get that third place in Tokyo, I wouldn't have had that desire. I wouldn't have had that fire burning. I wouldn't have accomplished what I have accomplished in the past."

The Tokyo Olympics 200m silver medalist, Kenny Bednarek, trailed in second in 9.87s, and Fred Kerley, the Tokyo Olympics 100m silver medalist, followed in 9.88s. They are also accompanying Lyles to the Paris Olympics 100m.

