WATCH: North Carolina's 13-year-old phenom Camryn Dailey smashes age record at New Balance Nationals

American track and field prodigy Camryn Dailey set a new world record for 13-year-old athletes in the 100m event at the 2025 New Balance Outdoor Nationals. Dailey recorded a time of 11.39 seconds in the prelims of the event and would go on to run a time of 11.35 seconds in the finals; however, that time was wind-aided.

Born in North Carolina, Camryn Dailey is currently in the seventh grade and competes for Track Xplosion Elite. She gained attention for her remarkable performances in track and field, most notably running a time of 51.67 seconds in the 400m event at the Brooks PR Invitational to help her win the event. Dailey also competed at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Nationals, winning a gold medal in the 400m event there as well.

Take a look at Dailey's 100m age record-breaking run in a video shared by Runnerspace on Instagram:

Dailey is quickly emerging to be one of the most exciting track and field prospects in the nation, with the young sprinter already setting multiple records.

Camryn Dailey reacts after setting middle school national record at the Brooks PR invitational

Camryn Dailey won the 400m event at the Brooks PR Invitational (source: @flotrack/Instagram)

Camryn Dailey reacted to her win at the Brooks PR Invitational, where she set a record-breaking time of 51.67 seconds in the 400m event earlier this month.

In a post-race interaction with Runnerspace.com, Dailey said:

"Honestly, the race today was amazing. I did exactly what my coach wanted me to do, I pushed out the blocks really hard, and I did my job. I'm not proud of it, but I usually do [know when she has a good race], I look at the clock during my run even though I'm not supposed to. Just coming around the curve, I knew that once I caught Melanie I was gonna run a good time, I heard the crowd cheering so."

When asked about her plans for the rest of the summer, Dailey mentioned that the New Balance Outdoor Nationals will be her final race of the season, saying:

"I'm going to go to the New Balance Outdoors where I'll run the 100 and 200. And then that would be my final race of the season, I'm not going to any club nationals."

Dailey will be signing off her 2025 season on a high note, as she looks to break more records in her next competitive meet.

