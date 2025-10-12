Watch: Serena Williams' daughter Olympia and Tara Davis-Woodhall share fun moment as they strike matching pose at Athlos 2025

American track star Tara Davis-Woodhall and Serena Williams's daughter Olympia posed together at Athlos NYC 2025, following the conclusion of the tournament. Athlos is a professional women only track and field league founded by Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian. Davis-Woodhall competed in the long jump event at the tournament, securing 1st place and $60,000 in prize money.Tara Davis-Woodhall's inclusion at Athlos was a significant milestone, as they included field events alongside the track events for the first time since the inauguration of the competition in 2024. Athlos was held on October 10th at Icahn Stadium, with many athletes such as Faith Kipyegon and Brittany Brown competing. After the tournament concluded, R&amp;B icon Ciara performed as the headline musical act.In a post on Instagram, Davis-Woodhall and Serena Williams's daughter, Olympia, could be seen posing together as they shared an adorable moment on the red carpet:&quot;these moments ☺️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTara Davis-Woodhall competed at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo before competing at Athlos, where she earned her first world title in the long jump.Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts after winning long jump event at AthlosDavis-Woodhall at Athlos 2025 - Source: GettyTara Davis-Woodhall shared her thoughts on her performance after winning the long jump event at Athlos 2025. Davis-Woodhall recorded a mark of 7.13m to finish first, while Jasmine Moore and Jazmin Sawyers finished in second and third, respectively.In an interview on LetsRundotcom after the finals, Davis-Woodhall said: (0:01 onwards)&quot;I know who I am. I've worked so hard to get to this point. I get all my confidence from practice. We practice every day, except for Wednesdays and Sundays. I have a great sponsor. I have a great partner, my husband, Hunter, who has kept me up and kept me alive this entire time. Shout out to my coach and my doctor.&quot;She also showed her support for the media who covered the tournament, saying:&quot;Honestly, this one is one of the most important moments. But I am lowkey done answering questions. I want to go out there and watch this track meet happen and unfold. We put a lot of hard work into Athlos and I love you guys. Thank you so much for being here. You guys are incredible for doing what you're doing. You're growing our sport and thank you. Oh yeah, I forgot to mention, I mentioned it to other people, I already have 60K in my cash app.&quot;Tara Davis-Woodhall is now set to focus on rest and recovery as she concluded a remarkable 2025 season.