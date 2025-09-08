  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • WATCH: USWNT's Trinity Rodman cannot stop laughing as boyfriend Ben Shelton turns tables to interview her after her latest match

WATCH: USWNT's Trinity Rodman cannot stop laughing as boyfriend Ben Shelton turns tables to interview her after her latest match

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 08, 2025 04:19 GMT
Washington Spirit v Chicago Stars - Source: Getty
Ben Shelton and his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman - Source: Getty

ATP Star Ben Shelton recently interviewed his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, following her impressive performance in her team, the Washington Spirit's game against Seattle Reign. The soccer player couldn't stop laughing while the tennis player asked her questions about her game.

Ad

Rodman was seen in action during the clash between Spirit and Reign on September 7, 2025, at Audi Field, where she claimed two goals, playing a primary role in her team's 2-0 win. Shortly after, Shelton turned the tables by interviewing her days after she surprised him at his US Open press conference.

The video of the tennis player interviewing his girlfriend has been making rounds on the internet, where she was seen continuously laughing throughout their conversation. Shelton asked her about her dynamic with Croix Bethune in the game while praising their skills.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"First off, I want to say great game Trin. I got a couple questions. First of all to Great combo goals. Today, it was really, really cool to see the assist. Can you talk about your Dynamic with Croix Bethune and how you guys play out there together off each other? It's really cool to see," said Ben Shelton.
Ad

While replying to this question, Rodman couldn't stop laughing. Here is the clip of the same:

Ad

Shelton also went on to ask questions about her team struggling with injuries throughout the year. The couple has constantly supported each other in their endeavors, as Trinity Rodman has also been cheering for him from the stands in multiple of his tennis tournaments.

Ben Shelton opened up about going public about his relationship with Trinity Rodman

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman made their relationship public in March 2025 after both of them became the talk of the town with their TikToks going viral. They hard-launched their relationship by posting adorable photos with each other on social media, and it garnered a lot of attention from their fans.

Ad

Days after making their relationship public, Shelton sat for a conversation with The New York Post, where he made his feelings known about the reactions he received after sharing his relationship online. Revealing that he didn't expect to get so much attention, he said:

"It’s been great, obviously. I guess I didn’t think it would blow up as much as it did. That’s not why I did it. I feel like, you know, posting your girlfriend on Instagram is a more normal thing. I guess because of who it is, is why people went nuts a little bit. But yeah, kinda crazy how much it did blow up, and I realized, ‘wow, people care about my life that much.’ But yeah, [we’re] happy for sure," said Ben Shelton.

Ben Shelton was recently seen cheering for his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, during the Washington Spirit's game against the Chicago Stars in the NWSL.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications