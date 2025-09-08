WATCH: USWNT's Trinity Rodman cannot stop laughing as boyfriend Ben Shelton turns tables to interview her after her latest match

ATP Star Ben Shelton recently interviewed his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, following her impressive performance in her team, the Washington Spirit's game against Seattle Reign. The soccer player couldn't stop laughing while the tennis player asked her questions about her game.Rodman was seen in action during the clash between Spirit and Reign on September 7, 2025, at Audi Field, where she claimed two goals, playing a primary role in her team's 2-0 win. Shortly after, Shelton turned the tables by interviewing her days after she surprised him at his US Open press conference.The video of the tennis player interviewing his girlfriend has been making rounds on the internet, where she was seen continuously laughing throughout their conversation. Shelton asked her about her dynamic with Croix Bethune in the game while praising their skills.&quot;First off, I want to say great game Trin. I got a couple questions. First of all to Great combo goals. Today, it was really, really cool to see the assist. Can you talk about your Dynamic with Croix Bethune and how you guys play out there together off each other? It's really cool to see,&quot; said Ben Shelton.While replying to this question, Rodman couldn't stop laughing. Here is the clip of the same:Shelton also went on to ask questions about her team struggling with injuries throughout the year. The couple has constantly supported each other in their endeavors, as Trinity Rodman has also been cheering for him from the stands in multiple of his tennis tournaments.Ben Shelton opened up about going public about his relationship with Trinity RodmanBen Shelton and Trinity Rodman made their relationship public in March 2025 after both of them became the talk of the town with their TikToks going viral. They hard-launched their relationship by posting adorable photos with each other on social media, and it garnered a lot of attention from their fans.Days after making their relationship public, Shelton sat for a conversation with The New York Post, where he made his feelings known about the reactions he received after sharing his relationship online. Revealing that he didn't expect to get so much attention, he said:&quot;It’s been great, obviously. I guess I didn’t think it would blow up as much as it did. That’s not why I did it. I feel like, you know, posting your girlfriend on Instagram is a more normal thing. I guess because of who it is, is why people went nuts a little bit. But yeah, kinda crazy how much it did blow up, and I realized, ‘wow, people care about my life that much.’ But yeah, [we’re] happy for sure,&quot; said Ben Shelton. Ben Shelton was recently seen cheering for his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, during the Washington Spirit's game against the Chicago Stars in the NWSL.