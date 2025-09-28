"We are so back"- Stephen Nedoroscik reunites with former DWTS partner Ryler Arnold while trying new challenges

Stephen Nedoroscik shared a sneak peek of reuniting with his former DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold. The duo was seen trying new fun challenges along with the latter's current DWTS partner, American singer and musician Scott Hoying.

Nedoroscik had participated in the 33rd season of the dance reality show, where he was paired with Arnold. A year later after their partnership, the duo were seen together again at the show's rehearsal amid the ongoing 34th edition of the show. Arnold's partner for the ongoing edition, Hoying, shared a video on his Instagram handle, showcasing the fun reunion of the two.

In the video, all of them were seen trying a new dance challenge, where Nedoroscik hopped on both their thighs from behind. The gymnast reshared the video of this fun challenge on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Look who I saw."

Nedoroscik's Instagram story

Along with this, he uploaded an adorable picture with Arnold on his story, writing:

"We are so back @Ryleearnold1," wrote Stephen Nedoroscik.

Nedoroscik's Instagram story

Nedoroscik and Arnold delivered multiple impressive dance routines in the 33rd season of the show and reached the grand finale. However, they ended up in the fourth position. Following the conclusion of the season, the gymnast also co-hosted the DWTS Live Tour, which concluded on April 20, 2025.

The Olympian recently reacted to the DWTS cast's cowboy dance from their iconic tour.

When Stephen Nedoroscik spoke about his bond with former DWTS partner Rylee Arnold

During their time together at the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold formed a close friendship and once spoke about it in a conversation with Access Hollywood. Talking about Arnold's positive nature, Naedoroscik revealed that her positivity makes it easy to work with her. (0:13 onwards)

“One thing that I've learned about Rylee besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera, she's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other," said Stephen Nedoroscik.

Arnold also opened up about her bond with the gymnast, revealing that he was the most hardworking person she had ever met and they shared a sibling-like bond. (0:30 onwards)

“Stephen is probably the most hardworking person ever. He is so devoted to everything that he does. He has made a name for himself and he went to the Olympics and did such an amazing job, it was just so cool. He's just taken this whole life into a crazy way. Me and Stephen are always just cracking jokes together but also we are always making fun of each other. That is one thing about us, we are like the classic sibling duo and I just love all of it so so much," Arnold said.

Even though Stephen Nedoroscik isn't a part of season 34 of the dance show, he is still supporting his former dance partner. He shared a screenshot of voting for her and her new partner on his Instagram story, urging his fans to do the same.

