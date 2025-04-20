"We have a very faithful team"- Oklahoma Sooners gymnasts Danielle Sievers and Audrey Davis opens up about team's NCAA success

Oklahoma Sooners gymnasts Danielle Sievers and Audrey Davis shed light on their utmost belief in faith and the Almighty after winning the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. This is the third national team title for both Sievers and Davis in their collegiate careers.

The Sooners scored 198.0125 through their four apparatuses, edging out the runner-up side, the UCLA Bruins, by 0.4000. In a press conference after the Championships, Sievers said that they competed with a very faithful team across the tournament.

She also credited this faith in Jesus for their successes in the tournament. She said (via Gymnastics Now, 2:59 onwards):

"So we have a very faithful team this year and I think that's really get helped us get to this moment. I mean we couldn't do it without our Lord and saviour Jesus and we give all the credit to him."

Davis further backed up Sievers with a quote from the Bible and remarked:

"So proverb 27:17 says, "Iron sharpens Iron we all make each other better"

Besides the three team national titles, Audrey Davis has also been quite successful in the NCAA Championships on a personal note for the Oklahoma Sooners. Last year, she won the uneven bars and beam balance events during the National Championships.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach KJ Kindler credits beam balance for the success at the 2025 NCAA Championships finals

KJ Kindler of the University of Oklahoma (Image via: Getty)

Oklahoma Sooners head coach KJ Kindler shared her take on the beam balance rotation during the 2025 NCAA Championships finals that set the tone for her team. The team scored an impressive 49.6125 on Saturday during the finals, with the runner-up side, UCLA, also posting the same score.

In a conversation, Kindler shared her thoughts on her team's beam balance performance. She made a special mention of Lily Pederson, who scored 9.9375 in the apparatus. Kindler said (via Sooner Sports):

"The key tonight was definitely balance beam. To start off like that - it was like a fire was lit under these guys. It was mind-blowing. And kudos to Lily - she competed angry. Redemption for her from Thursday. That was huge for our team. It instilled more confidence for the rest of the lineup as they continued to compete on."

Jordan Bowers and Faith Torrez also added 9.9375 for the Oklahoma Sooners, with Audrey Davis and Addison Fatta also securing scores of 9.90 in the beam balance.

