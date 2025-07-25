"We really had no money" - Simone Biles shares hilarious anecdote while vacationing at Norman Island

Simone Biles hilariously revealed that she had given her money to the trek captain as she entered Poor Man's Bar at Norman Island, while vacationing with her friend. Biles has been on a travel spree since a short trip to Switzerland in January.
While she enjoys her off-time, the 28-year-old has already taken a couple of trips in 2025. After her Swiss vacation in January and honeymoon in South Africa the following month, she jetted off to the Bahamas with her girl squad in March. They spent their beach getaway swimming, sipping on cocktails, jet skiing, and engaging in other water activities.
Biles and her husband attended a couple of events this year, touching down in multiple cities for brief periods. In July, they enjoyed their downtime in Belize, the former's mother's hometown, where the Biles family always spends a tropical Christmas.
Now, the 21-time Olympic medalist and her friends are visiting Normal Island for another coastal retreat. In her recent Instagram story, she posted a picture of 'Poor Man's Bar' and hilariously shared that the name was synonymous with their situation since their trek captain had all of their money.
"Not our money being at the top of the hike with our captain so we really had no money."
Simone Biles, who recorded history at the 2024 Paris Olympics with her 11th podium win and became the oldest gymnast to take the all-around gold since 1952, hasn't confirmed her competitive return yet.
Simone Biles' vacation pictures drew a flirty reaction from her husband, Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have had most of their days together since the former's Paris Olympic heroics. They often stepped out for dates and even glammed up for the Kentucky Derby and Met Gala, among other events. The gymnast even stayed with her husband in Chicago amid the 2024 NFL season.
However, this time, Biles left her husband at home while she enjoyed herself with her girls on the British Islands. In one of her Instagram posts, she flashed some words written on her white tank top, and her caption garnered a flirty reaction from her husband.
"No crying on the yacht"
The dreamy pictures of the 30-time World medalist and her beachwear prompted Owens to request a return home as soon as possible.
"Sheesh baby i need you home asap!!!"
Simone Biles won two major ESPY honors, the Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete in Women's Sport, for her achievements in the Olympic year. She also won her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year earlier this year.