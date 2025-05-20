Weeks after Hawaii trip with Nebraska volleyball teammates, Maisie Boesiger drops 4-word reaction on return to familiar shores

Nebraska volleyball player Maisie Boesiger shared glimpses of her vacation in Hawaii, weeks after having a wonderful time at the same spot with her teammates. The player recently graduated from the University of Nebraska.

Ad

Boesiger's last match with the Nebraska team before graduating was on May 3 at the spring exhibition. She competed in the spring match against South Dakota State, where her team claimed victory with a score of 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19. A few days following this match, Boesiger celebrated her graduation from the University of Nebraska in advertising and public relations.

Following her graduation, Boesiger is now on vacation in Hawaii with her boyfriend, Nolan Schwarting. Earlier this year, in March, she had already visited Hawaii with her Nebraska teammates and shared glimpses of her visit on her social media. Similarly, this time, she uploaded a sneak peek of her trip on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

In the first update, she posted a picture of the scenic beauty of the beach and dropped a four-word reaction about it, writing:

"Made it to paradise!!!"

Maisie Boesiger’s story - Source: via @maisieboesiger on Instagram

Following this, she also shared a selfie with her counterpart and wrote:

Ad

"Good morning from Kauai🤍"

Maisie Boesiger’s story - Source: via @maisieboesiger on Instagram

Boesiger recently received a special mention from Nebraska volleyball after her graduation, and also conveyed her heartfelt reaction to the sweet gesture.

Ad

Maisie Boesiger made her feelings known about being a Nebraska volleyball player

A few weeks ago, Maisie Boesiger sat down for a conversation with 1890 Nebraska's YouTube channel, where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of being a Nebraska volleyball player. She revealed that it was her childhood dream, and it turned out better than she had imagined.

Ad

"It's been so special. I think that wearing a Nebraska uniform is something that every little girl dreams of who plays volleyball growing up here and it's just been honestly better than I could have ever imagined. Getting to wear the jersey and walk in the gym every day and be able to call Nebraska home is something that's really special and I definitely don't take it lightly," said Maisie Boesiger.

Ad

Ad

Maisie Boesiger concluded her 2024 season after competing in the NCAA volleyball championships, where she and her team, the Nebraska volleyball team, could only reach the semi-final round.

In this round, they squared off against Penn State, who picked up momentum from the third round and claimed the victory, advancing to the finals of the event. She has been associated with the team since 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More