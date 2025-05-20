Weeks after Hawaii trip with Nebraska volleyball teammates, Maisie Boesiger drops 4-word reaction on return to familiar shores

Nebraska volleyball player Maisie Boesiger shared glimpses of her vacation in Hawaii, weeks after having a wonderful time at the same spot with her teammates. The player recently graduated from the University of Nebraska.
Boesiger's last match with the Nebraska team before graduating was on May 3 at the spring exhibition. She competed in the spring match against South Dakota State, where her team claimed victory with a score of 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19. A few days following this match, Boesiger celebrated her graduation from the University of Nebraska in advertising and public relations.
Following her graduation, Boesiger is now on vacation in Hawaii with her boyfriend, Nolan Schwarting. Earlier this year, in March, she had already visited Hawaii with her Nebraska teammates and shared glimpses of her visit on her social media. Similarly, this time, she uploaded a sneak peek of her trip on her Instagram story.
In the first update, she posted a picture of the scenic beauty of the beach and dropped a four-word reaction about it, writing:
"Made it to paradise!!!"
Following this, she also shared a selfie with her counterpart and wrote:
"Good morning from Kauai🤍"
Boesiger recently received a special mention from Nebraska volleyball after her graduation, and also conveyed her heartfelt reaction to the sweet gesture.
Maisie Boesiger made her feelings known about being a Nebraska volleyball player
A few weeks ago, Maisie Boesiger sat down for a conversation with 1890 Nebraska's YouTube channel, where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of being a Nebraska volleyball player. She revealed that it was her childhood dream, and it turned out better than she had imagined.
"It's been so special. I think that wearing a Nebraska uniform is something that every little girl dreams of who plays volleyball growing up here and it's just been honestly better than I could have ever imagined. Getting to wear the jersey and walk in the gym every day and be able to call Nebraska home is something that's really special and I definitely don't take it lightly," said Maisie Boesiger.
Maisie Boesiger concluded her 2024 season after competing in the NCAA volleyball championships, where she and her team, the Nebraska volleyball team, could only reach the semi-final round.
In this round, they squared off against Penn State, who picked up momentum from the third round and claimed the victory, advancing to the finals of the event. She has been associated with the team since 2022.