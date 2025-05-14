Weeks after NCAA Championships heartbreak, Jade Carey pens emotional reaction on Oregon State Beavers sellout day

The three-time Olympic medalist, Jade Carey, recently shared heartfelt thoughts on her Senior Day with her former team, the Oregon State women's gymnastics. The iconic artistic gymnast reminisced about the memories, including her performance on Oregon State Beavers' sellout day.

Carey was recently awarded the 2025 AAI Award Winner, the most distinguished award in women's gymnastics. The recognition is given to the outstanding senior female collegiate artistic gymnast. During her collegiate career, the Oregon State Beavers legend clinched more than 160 individual titles and was twice named Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year.

On her senior day home game against the Air Force's women's gymnastics team, the Oregon State women's gymnastics team clinched their season high score and registered the program-record crowd of 9,042 fans at Gill Coliseum. Against Air Force, Carey posted perfect scores on beam and floor events, 9.975 on the bars, and 9.900 on vault.

Through her Instagram story, which featured an Instagram post of the Oregon State Beavers, Jade Carey reminisced about her senior day, as her former team had etched multiple feats against Air Force. She mentioned,

"one of the best memories 🥹🧡”

The Instagram post of the Oregon State Beavers mentioned,

"𝑶𝒖𝒓 𝑭𝒂𝒗𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒆 𝑴𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔: Part 1 It’s been exactly 6⃣0⃣ days since we set the program record in a sellout against Air Force, welcoming over 9,000 fans for an incredible meet on Senior Day. #GoBeavs"

Apart from her iconic collegiate career, Carey has won three gold, as many silver, and one bronze medal at the World Championships. She has also clinched three gold medals at the Pan American Championships.

Jade Carey reflects on her revered memory during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Jade Carey and Simone Biles at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

The two-time Olympian, Jade Carey, won a gold medal in the floor exercise event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. During her interview with the Olympics on May 2, 2025, the prominent athlete revealed one of her most cherished memories, which involved the legendary artistic gymnast, Simone Biles.

"I was maybe going into the all-around final. I was freaking out because I’d never done anything like that before. Simone came to my room and was like, ‘Hey, I can’t do this, but you can.’"

She continued,

“That was just a really powerful moment for me because I knew how much she was going through and for her to still come over and be like, ‘You got this,’ meant a lot to me because I can only imagine how hard it was for her to have to sit that out. That’s something I’ll always remember.”

Biles withdrew from several events in the 2020 Olympics due to twisties.

