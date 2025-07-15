What is flag football and will NFL players be able to participate in the sport? All questions answered

Flag football will be making its first-ever appearance at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, with the sport rapidly growing in popularity. A less intense version of American Football, the sport aims to reduce risk of injuries and make it more accessible to the public. With NFL Players also being allowed to participate in the sport at the Olympics, take a look at what flag football is all about and more:

What is Flag Football?

Flag football originated in the United States during the early 1930s and '40s, used as a fun activity for American military soldiers who could not risk getting injured. The sport is similar to American Football, except for the fact that tackling is not allowed. Instead, a flag will be attached to the waist of the ball carrier while the defensive team aims to remove the flag to end the play. The aim is to score a touchdown except it does not involve any physical contact. Typically, there will be 5 to 8 players for each team, but this varies according to the league.

Will NFL Players be able to compete in flag football?

Darrell Doucette (R) is a quarterback for the U.S Team - Source: Getty

NFL Players will be allowed to compete in the sport at the 2028 LA Olympics, with only 1 player from each NFL franchise allowed to play for their respective countries' squad. Players who are under contract for a team can compete at their national team trials, and if selected, will be allowed to compete. There will also be injury insurance provided to teams whose players will be competing by the NFL. Many notable NFL stars have expressed their interest in the sport, such as Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Olympics.com, 3-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes also expressed his interest in 2023, saying:

"I definitely want to. But I’ve seen some of those guys play the flag football. They’re a little faster than I am,” he said. “I know there’s not like linemen blocking for you. I’ll be 31, 32 years old. So if I can still move around then, I’m going to try to get out there and throw the football around maybe in LA."

With its rising popularity in the United States, the sport is expected to grow rapidly worldwide as well.

