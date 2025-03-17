Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian doubles down on flag football support by introducing his father to the sport

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, showcased his support for women's flag football by introducing his father, Chris Ohanian, to the sport. Ahead of this, he also reacted to American sports analyst Pat McAfee's tweet on women's flag football.

McAfee shared a heartfelt note on X about the girls flag football high school All-Star game showing on ESPN. He commended the skills of the players and said that the sport becoming an Olympic sport is now going to increase the popularity of the game and widen the opportunities. He further mentioned him imagining his daughter playing football.

Ohanian extended his support for this thought and reshared this tweet on his X account with the caption:

"💯"

A month after this tweet, he doubled down on the flag football support by introducing his father. He shared a picture of watching women's flag football on TV.

"Introducing my dad to women's flag football," Ohanian wrote on X.

Serena Williams' husband is one of the biggest supporters of women's sports, as he himself launched a new women's-only track event called the Athlos NYC meet. This meet took place in September 2024 and featured top-notch athletes like Gabby Thomas.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed a Christmas tradition

In February 2025, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, and his father, Chris, appeared in an episode of the Business Grandpa podcast, where they navigated various aspects of their lives. During this episode, the Reddit co-founder's father revealed a unique Christmas tradition, which also helped him save money.

He revealed that he took his family to cut a tree from the farm during Christmas and make their own Christmas tree. He said:

"We moved to Maryland from New York City in October of '86 and so in short order, within four or five, six weeks, it was time you had a Christmas tree. And once I realized you could go to these farms, cut your own and get a really substantial looking tree much cheaper than what we were paying in New York City, for trees from a greengrocer as I previously mentioned, might not have a long lifespan. You're getting a really fresh tree that you've cut yourself." [06:00]

He added:

"I was like, 'Oh my god,' you know, 'I know I'm looking somewhere different than Manhattan or Brooklyn or Queens. So it was a fun outing, a little bit of an adventure I've always enjoyed the Christmas holiday for the most part. Christmas can be a mixed bag of emotions with expectations et cetera, particularly for children. And getting of the tree, setting it up, the trimming of it I always thought was one of the more enjoyable."

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has got his business acumen from his father, as he was also a business owner and a travel agent.

