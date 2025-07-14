Dan Orlovsky makes feelings known on Patrick Mahomes' undisputed best status in the NFL

Despite seeing his Super Bowl run end and being outdone statistically by other quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes is still considered the best NFL player at his position. That’s according to a recent poll in which the majority of league executives, coaches and scouts ranked the Kansas City Chiefs star as the top playmaker in the league.
On Monday’s episode of “Get Up,” former NFL QB turned analyst Dan Orlovsky said the gap between Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow is razor thin.
“The gap has never been this ridiculously big gap when it comes to Patrick, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. All three of those guys had better seasons than Patrick did,“ said Orlovsky (Timestamp:0:16).
Burrow led the NFL in passing yards last season (4,918), Jackson had the highest passer rating (119.6), and Allen was the league MVP. In 2024, Mahomes threw for under 4,000 yards (3,928) for the first time since he became Kansas City’s full-time starter in 2018.
Orlovsky said there’s one determining factor that likely puts Mahomes above those three players.
“There is the reality that Patrick not once, not twice, but three or four times has played his absolute best when it’s been needed the most. Those other three guys haven’t necessarily done that,” added Orlovsky at 0:29.
Mahomes has guided the Chiefs to three straight Super Bowls, winning on two of those occasions. Burrow is the only other player out of those four to win an AFC Championship Game, taking out Mahomes and KC in 2021.
“Josh Allen’s coming off the best season of his career and an MVP, Lamar Jackson is coming off probably the best season of his career and arguably could have been the MVP, Joe Burrow’s coming off of the best season of his career. So the gap has never been that big, but the difference is, those three haven’t been their very best when it’s been needed like Patrick has,” Orlovsky concluded (Timestamp: 0:53).
After Mahomes on that top 10 QB list was Allen, who’s never beaten Mahomes in the playoffs, with Burrow coming in at #3 and Jackson at 4.
Mahomes needs better pass protection in 2025
Mahomes may enter the 2025 season as the main guy at quarterback, but he may have to earn it this time around. Pass protection, according to many, is still an issue that the reigning AFC champions have yet to resolve this off-season.
Mahomes was sacked 36 times in the 2024 regular season and had a nightmare of an outing in the Super Bowl.
On the website Marca, they mentioned their concern about how well the Chiefs can protect their star pivot. They drafted left tackle Josh Simmons and signed Jaylon Moore, but the left guard spot is still a question mark, with Mike Caliendo and Kinglsey Sumataia yet to prove themselves at that position.
We’ll get our first look at the Chiefs' offensive line on August 9 as they open the preseason on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.
