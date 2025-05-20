“How f*cking stupid”: Fans react to NFL's flag football push for 2028 Olympics

The NFL is okay with their players being able to play in the 2028 Olympics in flag football.

Ad

The 2028 Olympics are set to take place in Los Angeles, and flag football was introduced as an event. Now, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the NFL is expected to vote on allowing players to compete in flag football in the 2028 Olympics, and it's expected to be passed.

With NFL players allowed to play in the 2028 Olympics in flag football, many fans are surprised by it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Is Flag football really that exciting though?," a fan wrote.

"How f*****g stupid," a fan added.

Many fans just expect the USA to dominate flag football with NFL players allowed to play in the event in the 2028 Olympics.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think they should only allow the practice squad players to play. They'd still win and the risk of injury matters not," a fan added.

"i dont understand why would they bring a sport played for mostly 2 countries in the world... bring back baseball that would make more sense...," a fan wrote.

It is a valid point by fans that the USA would be heavy favorites to win the event if NFL players do indeed play.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That’s corny af it’s already a team USA team let them players have their moment!," a fan wrote.

"Right. Because you can't possible tear an Achilles running on grass. They won't participate in their own pro bowl...," a fan wrote.

How many star players will actually participate in the 2028 Olympics in flag football is to be seen. But, according to Schefter, the NFL and NFLPA is proposing a limit of one player per NFL team on each national team participating, a salary cap credit for any player who is injured, and a schedule that doesn't interfere with any NFL offseason activities.

Ad

NFL commissioner says players want to play in 2028 Olympics

NFL players will finally get the chance to be Olympic athletes in 2028.

Flag football will be an event in 2028 in Los Angeles, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has made it clear that players have told him they want to play in the Olympics.

"I've heard directly from a lot of players who want to participate and represent their country, whether it's United States or the country that they came from," Goodell said, via ESPN.

The 2028 Olympics are scheduled for July 14-30, 2028.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know