“How f*cking stupid”: Fans react to NFL's flag football push for 2028 Olympics

The NFL is okay with their players being able to play in the 2028 Olympics in flag football.
The 2028 Olympics are set to take place in Los Angeles, and flag football was introduced as an event. Now, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the NFL is expected to vote on allowing players to compete in flag football in the 2028 Olympics, and it's expected to be passed.
With NFL players allowed to play in the 2028 Olympics in flag football, many fans are surprised by it.
"Is Flag football really that exciting though?," a fan wrote.
"How f*****g stupid," a fan added.
Many fans just expect the USA to dominate flag football with NFL players allowed to play in the event in the 2028 Olympics.
"I think they should only allow the practice squad players to play. They'd still win and the risk of injury matters not," a fan added.
"i dont understand why would they bring a sport played for mostly 2 countries in the world... bring back baseball that would make more sense...," a fan wrote.
It is a valid point by fans that the USA would be heavy favorites to win the event if NFL players do indeed play.
"That’s corny af it’s already a team USA team let them players have their moment!," a fan wrote.
"Right. Because you can't possible tear an Achilles running on grass. They won't participate in their own pro bowl...," a fan wrote.
How many star players will actually participate in the 2028 Olympics in flag football is to be seen. But, according to Schefter, the NFL and NFLPA is proposing a limit of one player per NFL team on each national team participating, a salary cap credit for any player who is injured, and a schedule that doesn't interfere with any NFL offseason activities.
NFL commissioner says players want to play in 2028 Olympics
NFL players will finally get the chance to be Olympic athletes in 2028.
Flag football will be an event in 2028 in Los Angeles, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has made it clear that players have told him they want to play in the Olympics.
"I've heard directly from a lot of players who want to participate and represent their country, whether it's United States or the country that they came from," Goodell said, via ESPN.
The 2028 Olympics are scheduled for July 14-30, 2028.
