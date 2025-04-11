Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' daughter Charlotte eyeing investment in NFL-backed flag football league: Report

Jerry Jones' daughter, Charlotte Jones, is the chief brand officer as well as a co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys. Charlotte, though, could be venturing into another aspect of the game: flag football.

Front Office Sports reported on Friday morning that Charlotte Jones is linked to a Dallas investment group planning to make a bid for an upcoming NFL-supported flag football team.

Charlotte Jones is reportedly an advisor with the group of potential investors.

The new flag football league will be supported by the National Football League but not directly owned by the league. According to the publication, the interest in creating the league is due to the sport being added to the 2028 Summer Olympics that will be hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Aside from her work with the Cowboys, Charlotte has also been a chair member of the NCAA Final Four in 2014, Super Bowl XLV in Dallas, and the annual Cotton Bowl game that takes place at AT&T Stadium.

Jerry Jones, wife Gene, daughter Charlotte were honored for work with Salvation Army

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys' community work and how the Joneses are seen as a brand, daughter Charlotte Jones is the key to the success on that side of the organization. Each holiday season, the Cowboys' brand revolves around the red kettle in the end zone at AT&T Stadium.

While Jerry Jones and his wife Gene are huge contributors to the Salvation Army, Charlotte has built success with the team's work with the cause.

In January, Jerry and Gene Jones as well as Charlotte were honored by the Salvation Army for their efforts to raise $3 billion in the three decades they have partnered. The trio were honored with the Order of Distinguished Auxiliary Service award by the Salvation Army.

