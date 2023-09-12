Who is Jerry Jones' daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson? Meet Cowboys Executive VP playing a key role in Dallas

Charlotte Jones Anderson is the chief brand officer and executive vice president of the Dallas Cowboys. Charlotte is the only daughter of Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones, and she's a trailblazer for women in the National Football League.

Charlotte was appointed chairman of the Salvation Army's National Advisory Board in 2010; she is the first woman to serve in the pristine position. Furthermore, the Cowboys exec was named chairperson of the NFL Foundation in 2012.

Part of her duties as the chairperson include leading philanthropic efforts in player care, youth football and medical research. She's the first woman to represent club ownership as leader of a significant American Pro sports league foundation.

Jones Anderson has always desired to work in the sporting industry. She bagged her BS degree in human biology from Stanford University and has been rising ever since.

Anderson oversaw the office and legislative staff of US Representative Tommy F. Robinson from 1989 to 1990. Following her time as a staff member for the US Rep, she went into the sports industry full time.

Charlotte Jones Anderson's role with the Dallas Cowboys

Charlotte Jones Anderson is in charge of strategizing and sorting out applications surrounding the team's brand as it's presented to fans worldwide.

She's the executive at the helm of everything concerning the marketing department of America's team, including but not limited to club mascot Rowdy and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Furthermore, she was the brains behind the one-of-a-kind collaboration between the Cowboys and Victoria's Secret to launch the first Victoria's Secret PINK store inside a professional arena or stadium.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, Charlotte is behind the hosting and organization of Super Bowl XLV, the annual AT&T Cotton Bowl Classic and the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, all at the Cowboys stadium.

However, her reign hasn't been without a hitch, as her father, Jerry Jones, has twice fired her for not spending enough money. Thankfully, none of those moves were permanent, as Charlotte remains the brains behind some of the Cowboys' most audacious brand deals.

Is Charlotte Jones Anderson still married to Shy Anderson?

According to reports, Charlotte Jones Anderson and her estranged husband, Shy Anderson, were in the midst of a divorce settlement in April 2022. The couple had been married since 1991 and share three children: Haley, Shy and Paxton.

However, Charlotte filed for divorce in 2019, citing insupportability or irreconcilable differences. Shy Anderson had stopped working for the Dallas Cowboys since 2018.

It's unclear whether the divorce is finalized, with the ex-couple having amassed over $1 billion in assets since they tied the knot.