IN PHOTOS: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders win the internet with behind-the-scenes look at training camp  

The 2022 NFL season is just a month away. The Dallas Cowboys, who will go against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener, are currently training in Oxnard, California. The training park in Southern California is one of the usual pre-season locations for NFL teams. Teams will host open practice sessions in locations such as this, allowing fans to attend and even interact with players.

Also present at the training park are the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC), who are also preparing for the upcoming season. Clair Wolford, a Cowboys cheerleader, recently shared behind-the-scenes from their time at Oxnard, mostly consisting of the group chilling and enjoying the summer.

After the preseason ends, the cheerleaders will be back in Dallas, Texas, for the team's season opener. Dubbed "America's Sweethearts," the group recently shared a glimpse of their locker room for the upcoming season. One of the performers could be seen with tears of joy as she took a stroll in the locker room. Several others were seen jumping and dancing in excitement.

Finalizing the cheerleader squad for the season will be as stressful as finalizing the 53-man roster of players. After multiple tryouts followed by cuts and photoshoots, the DCC squad is all set and raring to to go for the new season.

Ahead of their season opener, the squad will have their first taste of the AT&T Stadium on August 26 when the Seattle Seahawks make a visit for a preseason game.

Dallas Cowboys will head back to Frisco in mid-August

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

The Cowboys conducted their open training sessions in Oxnard between the 27th of July and the 9th of August. The team will then head to their regular training complex in Frisco, Texas.

The franchise will hold a two-day free training camp at the Ford Center on the 23rd and 24th of August. Open practice will commence following a Cowboys Night. As shared by the team, the festivities will include: a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live DJ and Host, Rowdy, interactive games, giveaways and more.

Detailing their training camp schedule, the Cowboys released a statement that read:

"The opening ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. which will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones before the 6:00 p.m. open practice session."

It further read:

"Cowboys Night will be broadcast live from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on TXA 21 and will be hosted by Bill Jones and Isaiah Stanback with segments featuring all the writers from DallasCowboys.com including Nick Eatman, Rob Phillips, Kyle Youmans, Patrik Walker and Mickey Spagnola."

The franchise will play their first preseason game on Sunday, the 14th of August against the Denver Broncos. The following week, they head back to California to face the Los Angeles Chargers at the SoFi Stadium. They will conclude their pre-season fixtures on the 27th August at home to the Seattle Seahawks.

