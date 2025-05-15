"What are these people doing?"- Dani Busboom Kelly reveals a surprising anecdote with Nebraska Volleyball fans 

Dani Busboom Kelly recently opened up about a surprising anecdote with Nebraska Volleyball fans. The American coach shared how, after she took over head coach duties of the Nebraska Volleyball team, a couple of fans showed up outside her house.

Ad

Busboom Kelly was a former Husker and was named as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team after coach John Cook's retirement. Coach Cook led the team for 25 years and revealed that he felt it was the perfect time to bid goodbye to the team after the NCAA Division I Championships 2024-25 and hand over the duties to Dani Busboom Kelly.

Dani Busboom Kelly made an appearance in the Nebraska Volleyball original series 'The Epicenter' and spoke about the passion that the fans have for the team. She revealed that this passion and support have helped the team to be one of the best teams in the NCAA circuit.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, while speaking about passionate fans, Dani Busboom Kelly shared an incident during her initial days as the head coach of the team. She spotted a car parked outside her house, and when her husband went to enquire about it, he found out that they were fans who wanted to know where the head coach of the team lived.

"The people of Nebraska really love their volleyball, and that really is what drives this program and keeps it at the top. Recently, I had a car parked out of my house and I was wondering what are these people doing. My husband went out to check on them, they were like, 'We just wanted to see where Dani Busboom Kelly lives,' and I was like ' Okay, we're back in Nebraska, that's for sure," she said.

Ad

Ad

Busboom Kelly made her debut as the head coach of the team on April 26, 2025, in a Spring match.

Dani Busboom Kelly on the Nebraska Volleyball team's massive fan base

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about the Nebraska Volleyball team's massive fan base in an interview at a press conference. She shared her journey about being away from the team for about eight years, which included being a head coach for the Louisville Volleyball team.

Ad

However, upon her return, she could feel the difference in the atmosphere and the passion among fans for the sport.

"It's pretty crazy, and, you know, being away from Nebraska for eight years, you know, you forget a little bit. How big of a deal volleyball is here. And when things like that happen, it's a quick reminder how amazing it is across the state and how much it means to everybody," she said.

Ad

Furthermore, Busboom Kelly shared that she had a great time interacting with the fans and expressed excitement towards her journey as the head coach of the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More