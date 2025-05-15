"What are these people doing?"- Dani Busboom Kelly reveals a surprising anecdote with Nebraska Volleyball fans 

Dani Busboom Kelly recently opened up about a surprising anecdote with Nebraska Volleyball fans. The American coach shared how, after she took over head coach duties of the Nebraska Volleyball team, a couple of fans showed up outside her house.
Busboom Kelly was a former Husker and was named as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team after coach John Cook's retirement. Coach Cook led the team for 25 years and revealed that he felt it was the perfect time to bid goodbye to the team after the NCAA Division I Championships 2024-25 and hand over the duties to Dani Busboom Kelly.
Dani Busboom Kelly made an appearance in the Nebraska Volleyball original series 'The Epicenter' and spoke about the passion that the fans have for the team. She revealed that this passion and support have helped the team to be one of the best teams in the NCAA circuit.
Moreover, while speaking about passionate fans, Dani Busboom Kelly shared an incident during her initial days as the head coach of the team. She spotted a car parked outside her house, and when her husband went to enquire about it, he found out that they were fans who wanted to know where the head coach of the team lived.
"The people of Nebraska really love their volleyball, and that really is what drives this program and keeps it at the top. Recently, I had a car parked out of my house and I was wondering what are these people doing. My husband went out to check on them, they were like, 'We just wanted to see where Dani Busboom Kelly lives,' and I was like ' Okay, we're back in Nebraska, that's for sure," she said.
Busboom Kelly made her debut as the head coach of the team on April 26, 2025, in a Spring match.
Dani Busboom Kelly on the Nebraska Volleyball team's massive fan base
Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about the Nebraska Volleyball team's massive fan base in an interview at a press conference. She shared her journey about being away from the team for about eight years, which included being a head coach for the Louisville Volleyball team.
However, upon her return, she could feel the difference in the atmosphere and the passion among fans for the sport.
"It's pretty crazy, and, you know, being away from Nebraska for eight years, you know, you forget a little bit. How big of a deal volleyball is here. And when things like that happen, it's a quick reminder how amazing it is across the state and how much it means to everybody," she said.
Furthermore, Busboom Kelly shared that she had a great time interacting with the fans and expressed excitement towards her journey as the head coach of the team.