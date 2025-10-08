  • home icon
  "What a treat for track fans"; "This is beautiful"- Fans celebrate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce being honored by Alexis Ohanian's Athlos as guest of honor

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 08, 2025 18:28 GMT
Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Image via: Getty)

Track and field fans shared their reactions as Alexis Ohanian's Athlos announces Jamaican veteran Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as the guest of honor. The event is set to take place a couple of days later, on October 10, in New York, and will feature top female athletes around the world.

It will feature several mouth-watering encounters across the 7 disciplines, along with musical performances for an enhanced experience for the fans. Notably, the event will also be the seat of an emotional chapter with the presence of Fraser-Pryce, who will be in a track and field competition for the first time after she closed out her career last month in Tokyo: this time not as a competitor but as a guest.

Athlos' Instagram handle shared a post to announce Fraser-Pryce's name as their guest of honor. The caption of the post read:

"Icons don’t just run fast, they move generations. ATHLOS honors Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce this Friday at Icahn Stadium"
Founder of the league, Ohanian, reacted to the post and wrote:

"🙌 you know we had to honor the great SAFP"

A fan expressed her happiness at Fraser-Pryce's attending the Athlos later this week and stated in the comments. The fan wrote:

"I knew it!!! Omggg I’m the happiest girl in the world ❤️❤️❤️"
"Yessss!!!! So glad we’re gonna witness history 🔥🔥🔥🔥" wrote another.
"Athlos, this is beautiful ❤️‍🔥👏" chimed in another.
Screenshot of the reactions (Image via: @athlos on IG)
"I was exited for Ta Lou Smith 🥹 and now Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce will be there as a guest of honour 😭 What a treat for Track Fans.Thanks Athlos ✨❤️‍🔥" remarked another netizen.
Screenshot of the comment (Image via: @athlos on IG)
In her last track and field competition in Tokyo, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce concluded her chapter with a silver medal in the 4x100m relay.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce penned a heartfelt message as she announced her official retirement from the sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Image via: Getty)
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wrote a heartfelt message to announce her official retirement from the sport. This comes just a few weeks after her final track and field competition at the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Speaking in an interview, Fraser-Pryce stated that with the conclusion of her career, she is passing the baton of the sport to the upcoming generations of athletes. In the post, Fraser-Pryce also shared a special thanks to her family and husband for being at her corner throughout her career. She wrote:

"From Waterhouse to the world, every second has been for something greater. And as I pass the baton to the next generation, let this be your reminder that time will honor your greatness. 🚀"
Fraser-Pryce has also received immense love from her Jamaican countrymen over the years, and the 38-year-old was welcomed with immense joy after the Tokyo event.

