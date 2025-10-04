  • home icon
  "When can an athlete go when they're intimidated or bullied"- Nafi Thiam accuses Belgian Athletics of unfair treatment

"When can an athlete go when they're intimidated or bullied"- Nafi Thiam accuses Belgian Athletics of unfair treatment

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 04, 2025 16:47 GMT
Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Nafi Thiam at the World Athletics Championships 2025 (Image via: Getty)

Belgian track and field athlete Nafi Thiam slammed the Belgian Athletics Federation, accusing the latter of treating her unfairly. This controversy started just before her World Athletics Championships 2025 campaign in Tokyo.

According to her post, even a few days before the Tokyo event, her pre-training camp was not authorized by the Belgian Athletics Federation, and the Federation had also restricted her physio from being in Tokyo with her. Moreover, Thiam had also accused that several members of the Belgian Athletics Federation didn't want her to be present in Tokyo and compete in the event.

In an Instagram post, Thiem addressed the unfair issues that took place with her before the World Championships and also emphasized the need for the federation to look after the interests of its athletes. She wrote:

"I cannot stress enough how important it is for change right now. The safeguarding of athletes and their rights must be a priority. Where can an athlete go when they are intimidated or bullied by their own federation? Who protects them? Well, nobody. That's why so many are afraid to talk."
"It can be read in press reports that, in an email, a member states they must "teach me a lesson" as well as "make an example out of me so it wouldn't happen again. This perfectly pictures the current unsafe and toxic environment athletes and coaches are asked to perform in."
In her post, Nafi Thiam also expressed gratitude for her sponsors, and the Belgian ministry backed ADEPS, remarking that the backing from these institutions helps her to achieve greater things in her career. Notably, at the World Athletics Championships 2025, the Olympic heptathlete champion, who has won world titles twice in her career, couldn't find a place on the podium after withdrawing from the javelin throw event as Anna Hall won gold.

Nafi Thiam spoke about her goals for the 2025 season

Nafi Thiam (Image via: Getty)
Nafi Thiam (Image via: Getty)

Nafi Thiam outlined her goals and aspirations for the 2025 track and field season just a few days before the World Athletics Championships. This came during the Brussels Diamond League back in August.

Speaking in an interview before the event, Thiam revealed that the 2024 Olympic season was quite tiring for her, and she wants to just enjoy her 2025 season. She said (via Wanda Diamond League, 14:02 onwards):

"I just want to enjoy the season. I think I said many times, last year was very stressful. I was worrying a lot, overthinking everything, every competition, and I cannot do this every year."
Nafi Thiam competed in the long jump promotional event at the Brussels Diamond League 2025, where she finished 4th in the event with a mark of 6.40m.

