When will Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce race next at World Athletics Championships? All about her semifinal schedule in farewell event

Jamaican track star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is competing at the Tokyo World Championships in what will be her last 100m event before ending her career. Fraser-Pryce has already made it to the semi-finals of the 100m after finishing second in the heats on September 13th, only behind Marie Josée Ta Lou-Smith who finished first. The 100m semi-finals and finals will be held on Sunday, September 14th.

Ad

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has had a highly decorated career, winning 3 Olympic gold medals and 10 World Championship gold medals. At 38 years of age, she has still had an impressive 2025 season, recording podium finishes at the World Athletics Relays as well as the Jamiacan National Championships. Fraser-Pryce is also the third-fastest ever woman to run the 100m, posting a personal-best time of 10.60s in 2021.

Fraser-Pryce will be competing on Sunday, September 14th in the 2nd Heat of the Women's 100m semi-finals at 8:27 PM local time. She will face tough competition from Anthaya Charlton, Zoe Hobbs, Julien Alfred as well as Twanisha Terry and Amy Hunt in what promises to be an exciting semi-final.

Ad

Trending

In Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce's last appearance at the World Championships in 2023, she won the bronze medal in the 100m. She will look to add one last world title to her name before retiring from the sport.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reveals why she withdrew from 100m semi-finals at Paris Olympics

Fraser-Pryce at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently discussed why she withdrew from the 100m semi-finals at the Paris Olympics. The Jamaican suffered an injury during the warm-up before the semi-finals, marking her last Olympic appearance.

Ad

In an interview with Marie Claire, Fraser-Pryce said:

"It would’ve been one thing if this happened at the beginning of my warm-up. I wanted to do it for my country, but then I had to ask 'what’s right for me?' I was probably having a panic attack. I felt I could see it in front of me, and it was ripped [out of my hands]."

Ad

"I'm a warrior, I'm a fighter. I love rising to the occasion. I only ran one or two races going into that meet. People probably thought it was gonna be a stretch, but it wasn't a stretch to me. I like competing on my own terms. I like to exit on my own terms. That's not how I wanted to do it."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is also the only sprinter to win five World Championship gold medals in the 100m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More