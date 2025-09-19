Who is Karsten Warholm's girlfriend? All you need to know about Oda Djupvik

Karsten Warholm's girlfriend's Oda Djupvik, is a portfolio manager in Norway. They have been together for a long time now and are frequently seen making public appearances at several events. The couple also celebrated their 10 years together recently.

Djupvik has also been an immense supporter of Warholm in major track competitions such as the Paris Olympics last year. The Norwegian clinched a silver medal in the event.

Djupvik is currently in Tokyo, where she is supporting Warholm for the World Athletics Championships 2025. On that note, let's find out a little more about Warholm's girlfriend, Oda Djupvik.

Karsten Warholm's girlfriend's educational and professional information

Warholm with his girlfriend Oda Djupvik (Image via: @odadjupvik on Instagram)

Karsten Warholm's girlfriend, Oda Djupvik, has a background in finance. She completed her Bachelor's and Master's in this stream from the BI Norwegian Business School.

Following this, Djupvik has been associated with several companies, such as Pareto Securities, where she worked for more than 4 years as an intern and then as an analyst. Her current workplace is at the Fondsfinans Kapitalforvaltning in Norway, which she joined earlier this year in August. Her previous workplaces include Butikkmedarbeider and Handelshøgskolen BI.

Information about her birthplace, parents, and other personal details is not available on the web. However, as per reports, Warholm's girlfriend has also been a survivor of lymph node cancer. Djupvik faced this condition while she was 18 years of age.

Karsten Warholm will compete in the men's 400m hurdles finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Karsten Warholm (Image via: Getty)

Warholm is set to compete in the 400m hurdles finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo on Friday, September 19. The Norwegian athlete is eyeing his fourth world title and will also aim to defend the title he won in 2023.

His performances in the heats and semifinals were decent, where he earned automatic qualification courtesy of her finishes in the race. However, his run time of 48.56 seconds in the heats was not quite staggering as per his standards.

In the finals, he will be facing some tough competitors, such as the 400m hurdles Olympic champion, Rai Benjamin, who has already defeated the former once in the season during the Stockholm Diamond League. Benjamin had also defeated the Norwegian last year during the Olympics, and the latter will be looking to avenge that defeat too. The finals are scheduled to start at 9:15 PM JST (Japan Standard Time).

