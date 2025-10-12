Who's Number One 2025 Results : Bo Bassett and Melvin Miller clinch titles in the battle between USA's top high school wrestlers

Bo Bassett and other top high schoolers were in contention at FloWrestling’s annual Who’s Number One showcase on October 11 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The event hosted 12 boys and girls matches each, featuring age-group World champions, age-group World medalists, and several other talented youngsters.

Bo Bassett, the current No. 1-ranked in the 150-pound category, is a Bishop McCort High School alum. He announced his commitment to Virginia Tech as the #2 overall recruit in the class of 2026. Bassett won the U17 World title in 2021 and added a bronze to his resume at the U20 World Championships in 2024. Melvin Miller, who also committed to Virginia Tech, ousted Maximus Dhabolt for the win in the 165-pound weight class.

The two-time Pennsylvania state champion and three-time Super 32 champion was the headliner of the 150-pound category at the Who's Number One event. Bo Bassett came out on top after defeating Jordyn Raney, who won the U17 World title in 2023.

Jordyn's twin brother, Jayden Raney, was in contention in the 132-pound weight class, toppling Moses Mendoza of California for the win.

Who's Number One 2025 Results feat. Bo Bassett and Melvin Miller

Here is the complete list of high school winners in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

Who's Number One Results - Boys

Bo Bassett, Pennsylvania, defeated Jordyn Raney, Kentucky (DEF 0:34) - 150 pounds

Melvin Miller, Pennsylvania, defeated Maximus Dhabolt, Iowa (MD 19-8) - 165 pounds

Jayden Raney, Kentucky, defeated Moses Mendoza, California (F 7-2) - 132 pounds

Rocklin Zinkin, California, defeated Domenic Munaretto, Illinois (F 3:57) - 120 pounds

Landon Sidun, Pennsylvania, defeated Rocklin Zinkin, California (MD 13-4) - 120 pounds

Antonio Mills, Georgia, defeated Paul Kenny, New Jersey (DEC 7-6) - 126 pounds

Camryn Howard, New York, defeated Wyatt Medlin, Illinois (DEC 7-6) - 157 pounds

Adam Waters, Pennsylvania, defeated Tanner Hodgins, New Jersey (DEC 4-2) - 190 pounds

Ariah Mills, Georgia, defeatedTurner Ross, Oklahoma (MD 11-1) - 106 pounds

Nicholas Singer, Pennsylvania, defeated Joseph Jeter, Oklahoma (DEC 12-5) - 175 pounds

Tyler DeKraker, Florida, defeated Kellen Wolbert, Wisconsin (DEC 4-3) - 138 pounds

Coby Merrill, California, defeated Michael Mocco, Florida (DEC 4-1) - 285 pounds

Who's Number One Results - Girls

Everest Leydecker, Arizona, defeated Epenesa Elison, California (VPO1 9-6) - 120 pounds

Caley Graber, Minnesota, defeated Emma Bacon, Pennsylvania (VPO1 13-6) - 125 pounds

Ryleigh Sturgill, Tennessee, defeated Bella Manno, New Jersey (VPO1 9-4) - 100 pounds

Kayla Batres, Connecticut, defeated Sophia Marie Gonzales, California (VSU 10-0 3:31) - 110 pounds

Landri VonGonten, Texas, defeated Taina McGowan, New Jersey (VSU1 16-3 5:37) - 130 pounds

Kaili Manuel, Michigan, defeated Autumn Elsbury, Iowa (VSU 10-0 2:53) - 170 pounds

Taylor Whiting, Wisconsin, defeated Reagan Mathers, Arizona (VPO1 7-6) - 115 pounds

Riley Hanrahan, Wisconsin, defeated Nora Akpan, Minnesota (VPO1 17-12) - 140 pounds

Ella Poalillo, New Jersey, defeated Janiya Johnson, Tennessee (VPO1 9-2) - 155 pounds

Jaclyn Bouzakis, Pennsylvania, defeated Hailey Delgado, Texas (VSU 10-0 1:25) - 105 pounds

Violette Lasure, Pennsylvania, defeated Eve Skrocki, Iowa (VFA 0:46) - 145 pounds

Taina Fernandez, Maryland, defeated Morgan Lucio, Arizona (VSU 10-0 1:08) - 135 pounds

