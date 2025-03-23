Why did Donald Trump attend NCAA Wrestling Finals 2025? Know the reason behind US President's visit to Wells Fargo Center

US President Donald Trump revealed that he visited the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Finals in Walls Fargo Center for his love for the event's venue, Philadelphia, and its legacy in NCAA Wrestling. The Penn State Nittany Lions, also based in Philadelphia won the competition with a score of 177.0, 60 points ahead of second-placed Nebraska (117.0).

Trump has been seen in several sporting endeavors such as UFC and also the Super Bowl just after he was elected as the US President for the second time. Notably, he also has an affection for Philadelphia because he spent his collegiate years at the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School), based in Philadelphia where he earned a degree in Bachelor of Science.

His recent electoral performance in Pennsylvania is also impressive where he won with 50.4% of the votes over Democratic representative, Kamala Harris. In a conversation, Trump remarked that he wanted to grace the NCAA Wrestling Championships because it was in Philadelphia. Additionally, he also mentioned that he wants to support these young wrestlers who compete in the event from several different schools. Trump said (via CBS NEWS):

"We're going to the big fight. The reason I'm going is in Philadelphia. They have the NCAA, world, wrestling for college. And I've always supported the wrestlers. I want to support them. These are the great college wrestlers from the various schools."

Donald Trump has also expressed his affection for the Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling program in the past and has also made a special mention of the program's successes during his rally at the University last year. The US President had attended the NCAA Wrestling Championships a couple of years back too in Tulsa.

2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships' 165 lb winner Mitchell Mesenbrink speaks up on Donald Trump gracing the event

Glimpses of Mesenbrink (middle) during the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler, Mitchell Mesenbrink recently shared his thoughts on Donald Trump attending the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. In a conversation, the 2025 NCAA 165 lb winner said that Trump attending this wrestling event would be good for the viewership ratings of the sport.

During the conversation, Mesenbrink also opined that it would be more cool if someone from the Conservative or Liberal section would grace the stage. He said (via FOX News):

"We want to get people to watch, right? We want people to watch wrestling. We want people to funnel, not just money, but people's time, and attention is money. So, I think that's cool. And I think if it was conservative or liberal, it would be really really cool."

Mitchell Mesenbrink is coming off a victory over IOWA Hawkeyes wrestler Mike Caliendo in the finals of the 165 lb bracket. Mesenbrink won the contest 8-2 by decision.

