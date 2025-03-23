Joe Rogan reveals what Donald Trump whispered in his ears at Jon Jones-led UFC 309

Joe Rogan and United States president Donald Trump reunited during the UFC 309 pay-per-view showcase. Rogan recently revealed what Trump spoke in his ears during their cage-side reunion at Madison Square Garden.

The event, featuring a headlining bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, grabbed mainstream attention when Trump made a grand entrance accompanied by UFC CEO Dana White. Trump supporters cheered on as the 78-year-old embraced Rogan and shared a brief conversation with him. Curious onlookers and netizens, for the longest time, have wondered what the two were discussing in that brief moment.

Rogan recalled the encounter during a recent episode of the JRE Fight Companion with his friends. According to Rogan, Trump attributed a significant portion of his 2024 election victory to the endorsement he received from the UFC color commentator.

Rogan had hosted Trump on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which has over 14.5 million followers on Spotify. This appearance, along with Rogan’s subsequent commentary, seemed to resonate with many potential voters. It's worth noting that Rogan also extended an invite for a conversation with rival campaign leader Kamala Harris.

Recalling the moment, podcast guest Eddie Bravo said:

"Dude, it was like, dude... Dude!.. And then I see Trump come up, I saw the whole fu*king thing Trump walking straight to you and gave you a big fu*king hug and he's whispering sweet nothings in your ear. I'm like, 'Holy, they're like, 'This sh*t right here.'' Like I was like, 'What the f*ck?' He goes right to you, man. Look at that. He didn't want to talk to Jon Anik. He [came] right to you."

Shedding light on what Trump said to him, Rogan said:

"He basically said, 'I won him the election."

Check out the full interaction below:

However, that wasn't just the highlight of the event. Jones scripted his first defense of the heavyweight title with a third-round knockout victory against Stipe Miocic. Following the win, Jones pointed at Trump, who was cage-side, and performed the United States preident's signature dance.

