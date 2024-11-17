Top 5 Donald Trump moments from UFC 309: Hugging Joe Rogan, USA chant, and more

Longtime combat sports fan and UFC supporter Donald Trump was in attendance for the star-studded UFC 309 card. The MMA event transpired at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City, New York, U.S.A., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Trump is a former POTUS (President of the United States of America), who was recently elected as president again. The Republican Party representative defeated the Democratic Party's Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential elections earlier this month. The 78-year-old's close connection with the UFC brand is believed to have played a huge role in helping him win.

Trump received assertive endorsements from a number of prominent UFC fighters and on-screen personalities. Unsurprisingly, he received a thunderous ovation at UFC 309.

Today, we take a special look at some of Trump's most notable moments from his appearance at the event in MSG.

Check out Trump's UFC 309 entrance below:

#5 Donald Trump's heartwarming interaction with Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler has time and again expressed his respect for Donald Trump, including a vocal show of support for the political leader after the latter survived an assassination attempt back in July 2024.

Chandler has consistently indicated that he believes Trump is currently the ideal person to serve as the leader of their nation. The 38-year-old, who's known to be a devout Christian, even criticized Trump's political rival Kamala Harris prior to the elections.

'Iron' competed in the co-headlining match of UFC 309, facing former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch. Their 155-pound showdown turned out to be a grueling war, which went the five-round distance. Oliveira emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Nevertheless, Chandler didn't let the defeat dampen his spirits too much, as he proceeded to meet Donald Trump. They had a brief conversation after the UFC star exited the octagon. Also involved in the interaction were a few other members of the President-elect's entourage, including his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Watch the interaction below:

#4 Donald Trump hugs Joe Rogan

Veteran UFC color commentator and podcasting icon Joe Rogan has witnessed several ups and downs in his relationship with Donald Trump, including a tense phase a few months ago.

Regardless, Rogan, who previously supported various Democratic political leaders over the years, officially endorsed Trump for POTUS on the eve of the Nov. 5, 2024 presidential elections. Prior to that, in October 2024, the MMA personality even hosted Trump on the world-renowned JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast.

The former Taekwondo competitor notably served as a part of the UFC broadcast team, in his usual color commentary role, for the high-profile UFC 309 event.

Trump made his grand entrance from the backstage area to the venue. Accompanied by Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Dana White, a few members of the Trump family, and security personnel, he made his way to his seat while waving to the crowd and acknowledging multiple people.

Additionally, Trump personally greeted the UFC commentary team, including play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, color commentator and UFC legend Daniel 'DC' Cormier, and Rogan. The businessperson also hugged Rogan and talked to him for some time.

Watch Trump hug Rogan below:

#3 Donald Trump's "USA!" chant with major political and business personalities

The world's current richest person, South Africa-born U.S.-based tech billionaire Elon Musk, unwaveringly fueled the Trump campaign this year. Musk campaigned for Trump at rallies, social media, and elsewhere. He's also set to serve in the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) of the Trump-Vance administration, which will take over from the current Biden-Harris regime in January 2025.

In addition to Musk, veteran U.S. military member and former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, ex-Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (aka 'RFK'), UFC CEO and president Dana White, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and more partook in a roaring chant octagon-side.

Donald Trump, with the aforementioned political and business figures, participated in a thunderous "U.S.A.!" chant, with many of the people in attendance joining in on it.

Watch the raucous chant sequence below:

#2 Donald Trump daps up WWE legend Paul 'Triple H' Levesque

Triple H (real name: Paul Levesque) is counted among the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He forged a stellar legacy as an iconic competitor in the world of sports entertainment in the WWE. The American entertainer has been involved in the corporate and creative aspects of the world's premier pro wrestling organization, WWE, which was merged with the UFC in 2023.

With the UFC and WWE operating under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella, crossovers featuring personalities of both organizations in attendance for marquee events have become commonplace.

Triple H was at UFC 309 and appeared to be engaged in a conversation with Dana White octagon-side. The WWE great proceeded to move toward Trump, who dapped him up and spoke to him and White.

Watch Trump meet Triple H below:

#1 Jon Jones hands his UFC heavyweight championship belt to Donald Trump

The headlining match of UFC 309 saw reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones put his title on the line against former heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic. The fight between the duo ended with Jones dominantly winning via third-round TKO.

'Bones,' who's often expressed his respect for Donald Trump seemed ecstatic. After stopping Miocic inside the octagon, he even appeared to put forth his own version of Trump's signature 'YMCA' dance move. He spoke about and repeated the dance step during his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan as well.

The fighter expressed his pride in his American nationality and Christian faith, as well as his gratitude toward Donald Trump. Jones stated:

"I also want to say a big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight. Can I get a 'Oh, yeah!' ... Hey, what do you guys think of my version of the Donald Trump [dance]? Check it out ... U.S.A.! U.S.A.! Let's go! ... That's what I like. I'm proud. I'm proud to be a great American champion. I'm proud to be a Christian American champion."

Jones then headed out of the octagon and handed Trump his UFC title belt. Incidentally, this comes after Trump recently praised 'Bones,' and the latter acknowledged it, on the JRE podcast. The two shook hands and smilingly shared a few words, as Elon Musk and others applauded.

Watch Jones hand his UFC belt to Trump below:

Check out Jones' comments below (4:00):

