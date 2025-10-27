  • home icon
  • 'Why my legs look like this' - Jordan Chiles shares glimpse of bruises as she tries new form in Dancing with the Stars

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 27, 2025 02:19 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles recently shared glimpses of her bruised legs after attempting a new form of dance on the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. The Olympic champion gymnast has teamed up with choreographer Ezra Sosa for the 34th season of the dance reality show.

Chiles shared the image of her bruised legs on her Instagram profile. She also credited other dancers for giving their best in each performance.

Jordan Chiles captioned her Instagram post as,

"I give a 100 percent to dancers cause why my legs look like this"
Screengrab of Jordan Chiles&#039; bruised legs [Image Source : Jordan Chiles&#039; Instagram]
Jordan Chiles previously received unexpected support from her gymnastics team, the UCLA Bruins. B1G Network's Instagram page shared a reel of how UCLA gymnasts came up to support the Olympic champion gymnast during the rehearsals of the DWTS. The post was captioned as,

"The Bruins take on the ballroom 💃 🪩 Go behind the scenes with @uclagymnastics to support Jordan Chiles on @dancingwiththestars 🤩"
Jordan Chiles has improved a lot after a wobbly start in the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars. The Olympic champion gymnast will perform a contemporary dance routine, followed by a Hustle & Lindy Hop marathon session with the rest of the contestants during the upcoming Halloween night episode, which will be broadcast on October 28 on the ABC channel.

Jordan Chiles' DWTS partner and her mother react in disbelief as the duo receive a perfect 10 for their performance

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa in action at the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars [Image Source : Jordan Chiles&#039; Instagram]
Jordan Chiles' dance partner, Ezra Sosa, and her mother, Gina Chiles, previously reacted to the dancing duo's terrific performance last week. The duo performed an impressive Rumba dance routine, for which they received a near-perfect score of 39 out of 40, with Perfect 10s from at least three jury members.

Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, reacted to this occasion by comparing it to the NCAA nationals. She commented on the Instagram post shared by DWTS,

"Seeing these 10's felt like NCAA Nationals!!"

Chiles' dancing partner, Ezra Sosa, expressed his disbelief through his Instagram story. The choreographer wrote in the caption,

"I GOT A 10 im in disbelief BUT SO FREAKING GRATEFUL. My first 10 ever, im not taking this moment for granted."

Jordan Chiles aims to become the third gymnast, after Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez, to hold the coveted mirrorball trophy from Dancing with the Stars. She is the eighth Olympic-level gymnast to have made it to the dance reality show.

