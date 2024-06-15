Will Christian Miller run at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials? Exploring the Olympic pursuits of the upcoming 18-year-old athlete

American track prodigy Christian Miller has impressed the track community through his sensational performances in the 2024 Olympic season. He will be one of the athletes to watch out for as he takes center stage at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, in the men’s 100m and 200m for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, slated from June 21 to June 30.

At the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, Miller will face the likes of multiple world champions and medalists Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Kenny Bednarek, and Erriyon Knighton, among other prominent names.

For the men’s 100m, Round 1 will take place on June 22, while the semi-finals and finals are scheduled for June 23, all in the evening session. Meanwhile, for the 200m event, Round 1 will be held on June 27, with the semi-finals scheduled to take place on June 28 and the finals on June 29.

Christian Miller hogged the spotlight on April 20 after winning the 100m at the PURE Athletics Elite Invitational with a world-leading performance of 9.93s (+1.6) in the finals.

The 18-year-old held the world lead for more than a month until it was broken by Oblique Seville at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix on June 1. The Jamaican athlete clocked 9.82s to finish ahead of six-time world champion Lyles, who came in at 9.85s, at the event held in National Stadium in Kingston.

A look into Christian Miller’s 2024 season

Christian Miller, Jazonte Levan and Lucas Burmeister compete in the Men's 100m U20 during the 2023 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on July 08, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Miller kicked off his 2024 outdoor season with a stellar performance at the Pepsi Florida Relays, winning the 100m finals with a wind-assisted time of 10.14s (+2.2m/s).

In the 200m, he opened his season by participating at the PURE Athletics Sprint Elite Meet where he placed second in the finals, clocking a 20.15s (+2.6 m/s). He finished behind Noah Lyles’ brother Josephus Lyles in the meet who delivered a 20.05s.

On May 31, he competed in his second 200m race of the year at the HBCU Pro Classic - The Edwin Moses Legends Meet where he came second with a 20.54s run in the finals.

Recently, he once again rose to the spotlight after setting the boys’ meet record and a Franklin field record, clocking a sensational 9.95s in the semi-finals of the 100m at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet.

Some of his other top achievements of his track career include being the U.S. champion in the 100m and 200m at the 2023 USA U20 Championships.

