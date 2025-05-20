With Alexis Brown and Claire Bryant on the rise, Tara Davis-Woodhall makes her feelings known on athletes breaching 7m mark

American athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall expressed her feelings about the 7m mark constantly being breached by female long jumpers in the 2025 season. So far in this year, Germany's Malaika Mihambo holds the world lead with the 7.07 mark.

USA's Alexis Brown and Claire Bryant also achieved this feat in recent months at the Big 12 Championships and the Atlanta City Games. Davis-Woodhall, who was second in the world lead list last season (7.18m), is highly impressed with the performance of her fellow athletes.

Davis-Woodhall shared a post on her Threads handle where she expressed her happiness at long jumpers consistently touching the 7m mark this season. She wrote:

"I am sooo happy that 7 meters is alive again! The sport is evolving 😍 congratulations to all the ladies who hit the big 7!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Screenshot of Davis-Woodhall's Threads post - Source: via @_taarra_ on Threads

Tara Davis-Woodhall started her 2025 season last month at the Drake Relays, where she won the long jump after registering a mark of 6.75m. This was also the first meet where Davis-Woodhall stepped into the arena with her new sponsor, NIKE.

As per reports, the 2024 Olympic champion is also scheduled to compete at the Stockholm Diamond League, which will be held next month. She will be facing the 2025 season world lead holder, Mihambo, during this meet.

Tara Davis-Woodhall shares her thoughts on her new partnership with NIKE

Tara Davis-Woodhall at the French capital (Image via: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently spoke about her sponsorship deal with NIKE. The long jump Olympic champion and her husband, Hunter, were previously associated with Lululemon.

Davis-Woodhall heaped praises on NIKE's vision to support women's sports and bring about a change in this section of the discipline. She also remarked that NIKE will help her in uplifting the level of her performance, which is one of her main aims. Davis-Woodhall said (via About NIKE):

"Nike is more than a sponsor: It’s a partner in creating change for women in sport, turning belief into action through its deep support for athletes, innovative footwear and apparel, and a mission of expanding sport for the next generation."

She further added:

"I’m always searching for ways to level up my performance and make a lasting impact on the track and field community, and partnering with Nike will help me push my limits."

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter, also remarked that he favours the apparel giant because of their "better is never good enough" mentality.

