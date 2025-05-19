"7-metre club"- Atlanta City Games champ Claire Bryant and Big 12 champ Alexis Brown open up after achieving historic long jump feat

American long jumpers Alexis Brown and Claire Bryant made their feelings known after registering 7m marks in their recent meets. Brown achieved this feat at the Big 12 Championships, whereas Bryant's performance came during the Atlanta City Games.

Competing for the Baylor Bears, Brown registered a mark of 7.03m in the finals to win the Big 12 title for the second consecutive time. Notably, she also competed in the 100m dash, where she finished second in 11.08 seconds.

In an Instagram post, Brown highlighted her performances in the competition and also informed that her jump was the farthest mark in the history of the Baylor Bears. She wrote:

"7.03 meters. BIGXII champion. school record. personal record. 3rd furthest jump in collegiate history. 8th furthest jump in American history. current world #1 mark. also ran 11.08 in the 100 this weekend which was a huge PB, the second fastest time in Baylor history, and enough to be the BIGXII runner up."

Bryant also registered her long jump personal best in the Atlanta City Games with a mark of 7.03m. She expressed her emotions of winning the event and wrote in an Instagram post:

"7 meter club! ❤️‍🔥🎰🧨🏟️🥩 7.03m / 23ft (2.4 wind 🥀) what an electric meet w awesome friends!! i love my life and it’s all just begun:)"

Alexis Brown and Claire Bryant have also registered some impressive performances leading up to their respective meets. Brown had a couple of podium finishes at the NCAA Division II Championships (60m and 200m short track), while Bryant won the long jump title at the 2025 World Indoors.

Claire Bryant opens up about her mindset before winning gold at the 2025 World Indoors

Claire Bryant shed light on her mindset before winning the 2025 World Indoor long jump title. Bryant registered a mark of 6.96m in the final to win the event.

Speaking in an interview, Bryant shared that winning the gold medal at the event was like a blessing for her. The former Florida Gators gymnast added that she was also excited to represent her country on the world stage. She said (via Runnerspace, 1:33 onwards):

"I don't know, I just think it was a huge blessing and going into that meet like a week leading up to training, I was just thinking like I have the opportunity like I've been given this opportunity to go to China and represent the US, you have the chance to do it, so why not."

Notably, this was also Claire Bryant's first medal of any sort in a senior global tournament. She had earlier won a gold at the U20 Pan American Championships back in 2019.

