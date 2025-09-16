With Grant Holloway failing to make the finals, top 5 athletes who can win 110m hurdles at World Athletics Championships

After American track star Grant Holloway failed to make the finals of the 110m hurdles at the World Championships in Tokyo, there are multiple top athletes who will be looking to win the gold medal this year. Holloway, who is a three-time world champion in the 110m hurdles, will be missing out on the finals of the event this year after finishing 6th in the semi-finals. With his omission, a new world champion in the men's 110m hurdles is set to be crowned. Here are the top athletes who can do so:

Ad

Cordell Tinch

Another USA Track and Field Athlete like Grant Holloway, Cordell Tinch will be looking to grab his first ever World Championship in Tokyo. Tinch recorded the second-fastest time out of all the semi-finalists, finishing 1st in the 2nd heat with a time of 13.16 seconds. He recently competed at the Diamond League finals in Zurich, where he won the 110m hurdles. He will be looking to repeat his success in Tokyo.

Ad

Trending

Rachid Muratake

Japan's Rachid Muratake is one to watch at the 110m hurdles finals after he qualified for the finals with a time of 13.17 seconds in the 3rd heat. Muratake has been on a steady rise since finishing in fifth place in the 110m hurdles at the Paris Olympics, which is the highest finish ever for a Japanese hurdler.

Just Kwaou-Mathey

French track star Just Kwaou-Mathey will be looking to grab his first World title at the 110m hurdles finals, after recording a time of 13.22 seconds in the semi-finals. Kwaou-Mathey performed impressively to earn his spot at the World Championships, recording a time of 12.99 seconds to finish first at the French National Championships.

Ad

Orlando Bennett

Jamaican hurdler Orlando Bennett will be looking to repeat the success that Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson enjoyed in the 100m finals in Tokyo, after qualifying for the 110m hurdles finals. He finished first in his semi-final with a time of 13.27 seconds, and will be looking to grab a world title in his first ever World Championships appearance.

Tyler Mason

The only other Jamaican to compete in the 110m hurdles finals, Tyler Mason recorded the fastest time of any other semi-finalist with an impressive 13.12 seconds. Mason, who has never made a World Championships appearance before, will be looking to repeat the feat in the finals and earn his first major gold medal.

Ad

Grant Holloway will be missing out on the finals at the 110m hurdles for the first time

Grant Holloway will be missing out on the finals at Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Grant Holloway will be missing out on the finals of the 110m hurdles at a major international tournament for the first time in his career. While he has still won honors through the 2025 season, Holloway has been struggling with an injury he picked up while performing a heavy front squat, leading him to withdraw from a few competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More