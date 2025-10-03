"Won't be same without you"- Jordan Chiles reacts as Lauren Jauregui pens emotional note on DWTS elimination with Brandon Armstrong

American gymnast Jordan Chiles has reacted to Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong's elimination after the conclusion of the third week of DWTS season 34. Jauregui and Armstrong could accumulate just 18 points through their performances after the third week, and it wasn't enough to keep them safe.

They performed on the "Work From Home" song by Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign. Following her elimination from the show, Jauregui shared a post on her Instagram handle, where she expressed her emotions about being on the show. Additionally, she also expressed gratitude to the other members of the crew.

The pictures in the post also had one featuring Chiles. The American gymnast shared this picture on her stories and admitted that she will be missing Jauregui in the upcoming weeks of the show. She wrote:

"I love you sm, won't be the same without you."

Screenshot of Chiles' Instagram story (Image via: @jordanchiles on IG)

Notably, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, on the other hand, have been flying high in the third week of DWTS season 34. Chiles and Sosa had 24 points, which tied them with Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas. The duo performed a tango to the song 'Anxiety'.

Jordan Chiles made her feelings known about her favorite spare time while being away from gymnastics

Jordan Chiles (Image via: Getty)

Jordan Chiles has revealed the activities that she gets engaged in while not competing in gymnastics. Speaking in an interview, the two-time Olympian shared that she is quite serious about her nap breaks, which help her immensely to relax her nervous system.

Additionally, Chiles also remarked that she loves watching Pinterest and her old videos, as it motivates her about the journey. She said (via Business Insider):

"I've also become very serious about my naps. Even though I have three dogs, I don't necessarily have human children, so I cherish the ability to take quick naps when I can because it really helps me regulate my nervous system."

"I love browsing Pinterest and scrolling aimlessly, but I also watch old videos of myself and my performances. Sometimes I feel overwhelmed by my life and schedule, but for some reason, watching how far I've come puts things back into perspective for me."

During the conversation, Jordan Chiles also remarked that in recent times, she has also loved attending therapies and also advised others to attend such sessions, whether the individuals are in the world of sports or not.

