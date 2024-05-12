World record holder Karsten Warholm shares glimpses of training sessions ahead of the Olympic season opener

Karsten Warholm, the 400m hurdles world record holder, is gearing up to open his Olympic season. The Norwegian Olympian is back at the training camp to hone his hurdle and sprint skills.

The three-time World Champion won the 400m hurdles gold at the 2017, 2019 and 2023 World Championships. Moreover, Karsten Warholm has two Diamond League 400m hurdles wins on his wall of fame. But in 2021, he achieved the most remarkable feat at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, where he broke the 29-year-old long-standing record of Kevin Young by running the 400m hurdles in 46.70s. The latter stood tall with the 400m hurdles world record for 29 years, having clocked 47.78s at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Soon after, at the Tokyo Olympics, Karten Warholm lowered his own 400m hurdles record by touching the finish line at a new world record time of 45.94s. He made history as the first European athlete to win that event since Volker Beck did it in 1980.

At the recently concluded 2024 World Indoor Championships, Alexander Doom smashed the decade-long win streak of Warholm, which gave Karsten Warholm the silver spot in the 400m final.

Having accepted defeat from a worthy rival, Warholm took to his Instagram handle to announce his training camp comeback. He posted a carousel of images demonstrating his sprinting and hurdling skills, featuring mid-action shots.

His caption reads:

"Life's good at training camp!! Season starts soon"

The 28-year-old Olympian will vie for his second Olympic entry at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Karsten Warholm has a unique training technique

Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In an interview with Insider in 2021, Karsten Warholm offered a glimpse of his training schedule. He aims to "look more like a horse" rather than bulking up, which his "high-quality sessions" on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday help him achieve. These days encompass weight lifting and plyometrics work, besides hurdling and sprinting.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, the sessions are toned down and shorter, which usually involves a treadmill workout. He said:

"We do lighter weights and we try to make the movements more specific to sprinting, so more dynamic. It's all about getting more power in your stride."

The Romsdal native not only went sub-46 at the Tokyo Olympics 400m hurdles but also outpaced the finishing time of 18 runners in the 400m without hurdles at the event.

Karsten Warholm rose to fame after claiming eight gold medals in the Norwegian Youth Indoors Championships in 2013. Since then, the 28-year-old has added 12 golds in his purse across major competitions.