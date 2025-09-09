  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Wrestling insider weighs in on Bo Bassett's program selection after decommitment from Iowa Hawkeyes

Wrestling insider weighs in on Bo Bassett's program selection after decommitment from Iowa Hawkeyes

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 09, 2025 04:52 GMT
The American wrestler, Bo Bassett - Source:Instagram
The American wrestler, Bo Bassett - Source:Instagram

A wrestling insider opened up about Bo Bassett's visit to the University of Nebraska and reflected on his program selection following his decommitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes. The latter reopened his recruitment on June 22 this year.

Ad

After committing to the Hawkeyes for just five months, Bassett announced his decommitment from the university and reopened his recruitment. Along with him, his brother, Melvin Miller, also eliminated Iowa from his choice for top programs. The college search for Bassett is still ongoing, and he recently visited the University of Nebraska with his family, which has garnered the attention of the wrestling community.

In a conversation with Flo Wrestling, one of the wrestling insiders, Christian Pyles, weighed in on Bassett's program selection following the latter's visit to Nebraska. When asked whether both brothers were going to Nebraska, the insider called it a great place for them and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I dont know, if they know, I think, that will be a great place for them, obviously, its's a good program. There's fit there for Bo. Melvin be a great guy to have on the team. They probably have more visits scheduled, if I had to guess."
Ad

During his visit to the university, Bassett opened up about the atmosphere at the University of Nebraska's Memorial Stadium during the team's football game against the Akron Zips.

Ahead of this visit, the wrestler recently competed at the 2025 U23 Pan American Games in Paraguay, where he competed in the 65kg freestyle. After a stellar performance, he clinched a gold medal in the event.

Bo Bassett penned a heartfelt note announcing his decommitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes

In June this year, Bo Bassett surprised his fans and followers with an unpredictable decision to decommit from the Iowa Hawkeyes after only five months of association. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a picture of himself and added a lengthy note in the caption, revealing the reason behind his decision.

Ad

Revealing that the university was not right for him as a wrestler, he wrote:

"After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one," wrote Bo Bassett.
Ad

Acknowledging the support of his fans, he wrote:

"I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment."

Bo Bassett recently issued a word of caution, opening up about his hard work and passion for wrestling shortly after winning the gold medal at the U23 Pan Am Games.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications