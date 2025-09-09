Wrestling insider weighs in on Bo Bassett's program selection after decommitment from Iowa Hawkeyes

A wrestling insider opened up about Bo Bassett's visit to the University of Nebraska and reflected on his program selection following his decommitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes. The latter reopened his recruitment on June 22 this year.After committing to the Hawkeyes for just five months, Bassett announced his decommitment from the university and reopened his recruitment. Along with him, his brother, Melvin Miller, also eliminated Iowa from his choice for top programs. The college search for Bassett is still ongoing, and he recently visited the University of Nebraska with his family, which has garnered the attention of the wrestling community.In a conversation with Flo Wrestling, one of the wrestling insiders, Christian Pyles, weighed in on Bassett's program selection following the latter's visit to Nebraska. When asked whether both brothers were going to Nebraska, the insider called it a great place for them and said:&quot;I dont know, if they know, I think, that will be a great place for them, obviously, its's a good program. There's fit there for Bo. Melvin be a great guy to have on the team. They probably have more visits scheduled, if I had to guess.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring his visit to the university, Bassett opened up about the atmosphere at the University of Nebraska's Memorial Stadium during the team's football game against the Akron Zips.Ahead of this visit, the wrestler recently competed at the 2025 U23 Pan American Games in Paraguay, where he competed in the 65kg freestyle. After a stellar performance, he clinched a gold medal in the event.Bo Bassett penned a heartfelt note announcing his decommitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes In June this year, Bo Bassett surprised his fans and followers with an unpredictable decision to decommit from the Iowa Hawkeyes after only five months of association. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a picture of himself and added a lengthy note in the caption, revealing the reason behind his decision.Revealing that the university was not right for him as a wrestler, he wrote:&quot;After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one,&quot; wrote Bo Bassett. Acknowledging the support of his fans, he wrote:&quot;I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment.&quot;Bo Bassett recently issued a word of caution, opening up about his hard work and passion for wrestling shortly after winning the gold medal at the U23 Pan Am Games.