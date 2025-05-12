Wyatt Hendrickson put forward an incredible performace to dominate and win the Pan-Am Championship title in the 125kg weight division. The American athlete's move towards the end of the match that sealed the victory left fans in a frenzy.

Hendrickson competed against Canada's Richard DesChatelets in the finals of the Pan-Am Championships in Monterrey, Mexico. The NCAA Division 1 champion put forward a set of incredible in the Pan Championships with dominant wins leading up to the finals. After leading with a score of 4-0 in the early moments of the finals, Hendrickson successfully pinned DesChatelets with a massive 5 point throw to win the gold medal in the 125kg division with an overall score of 9-0 in 23 seconds.

Fans reacted to the 5 point throw and expressed their thoughts on social. They were impressed by Wyatt Hendrickson's dominance and lauded the American athlete for his performance.

"Thats a baaaaad bad man 😮‍💨," wrote a fan.

"My gosh he’s an absolute beast," another fan chimed in.

"Unreal," wrote a fan.

Fans react to Wyatt Hendrickson's performance | Instagram@ cpyles

Here are some more fan reactions:

" Good lord that guy got folded," tweeted another fan.

"Looked like a more vicious version of the rock bottom. That could be a legit wwe finishing move," wrote another fan.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

