Xiamen Diamond League 2025: How and where to watch in USA and other countries

The Xiamen Diamond League 2025 season opener is set to take place on Saturday (April 26), with a star-studded line up. Hosted at the Egret Stadium in Xiamen, China, this year's Diamond League will be the first meeting to be held in China. Olympic stars like Mondo Duplantis, Grant Holloway and more will be competing at this year's meet. Here's how to watch this year's event and more.

Ad

Xiamen Diamond League 2025 season opener: How to watch in USA

This year's edition of the Xiamen Diamond League will be broadcast across multiple countries and territories, including the USA. Set to start at 17:15 local time [GMT+8] with the Women's 4x100m, the main programme will then kick off at 19:04 local time with the men’s 400m.

NBC Sports will be the offical coverage provider for the Xiamen Diamond League in the USA.

Ad

Trending

How to watch the Xiamen Diamond League 2025 in European countries

Wu Yanni and others compete at the 2024 Diamond League Xiamen Meeting - Source: Getty

The Xiamen Diamond League 2025 will be broadcast across Europe, with countries like Belgium set to have their own coverage provider in VRT. In countries like Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Sportklub will be the network provider.

Ad

Germany will have Sky Deutschland as the network provider, and the Netherlands will have Ziggo Sports and NOS as the coverage providers. In the United Kingdom, BBC will stream the event.

How to watch the Xiamen Diamond League 2025 in African, South American, Central American and Asian countries

In African territories like Botswana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Senegal, Madagascar, Mali, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more, the network provider will be Supersport, who will stream the event in English. NWTV will stream the event in the French Language for French-speaking African territories.

Ad

In South American countries like Argentina, TeleRed will be the streaming partner. Globo, Newco - BandSports and COB will be the streaming providers in Brazil. Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela will have Panam Sports as the streaming provider.

In Central American countries like Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic, Sky Mexico will provide the coverage.

In Asian countries such as India, Viacom 18 will stream the Xiamen Diamond League 2025. In China, CCTV will stream the event. People in Japan can watch the event on Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook channels. Meanwhile, in Singapore, Starhub will be the coverage provider.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More