"You need to fight back" - Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde opens up about receiving motivational messages after horror crash

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance, Aleksander Kilde, shared how people continue to support him, anticipating his comeback on the alpine skiing circuit. Kilde has not competed in the 2024-25 World Cup season since he underwent shoulder surgery and is still recovering from injuries he sustained in January 2024.

Kidle has gained popularity not only for his skiing prowess but also for the energy he brings to the table. Despite sitting out of the ongoing World Cup season, he consistently made his presence felt as the biggest supporter of his teammates and fiancee. Moreover, he continues to receive messages from fans, who encourage him to fight back and return to the competitive slopes.

Shedding light on it in an interview with Ski Racing, Kilde said:

"Every time I meet people and they say, ‘You need to fight back, because we need you back in the sport,’ it’s just amazing."

Kilde was skiing downhill in the Wengen course when he crashed into the net, suffering injuries on his shoulder, calf, and other areas. His lacerated calf demanded immediate surgery because of nerve damage.

He underwent not one but three surgeries for his dislocated shoulder since early 2024. In the recent surgery four weeks ago, a graft from his hamstring and part of his trapezius muscle were used to reconstruct his shoulder.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde has his eyes set on another Olympic medal shot at the 2026 Cortina Winter Games

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - (Source: Getty)

Amid his recovery, Kilde has occasionally skied to keep the rhythm but has not returned competitively. In a recent conversation with Ski Racing, he shared that his biggest goal would be to return to the next World Cup circuit, building up to the marquee Winter Olympics in Cortina 2026.

"It’s very good motivation for me to say to myself, ‘This is what I’m going to be 100% ready for'. But honestly, I’m going to continue skiing for some more years. So just to be back is my biggest goal — and to be able to be competitive again," he said.

Kilde boasts two Olympic podiums, a bronze in Super-G and a silver in the alpine combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin has been an integral part of her fiance's recovery journey. She constantly supported him in the gym, took him on a Mexican vacation, and even accompanied him to one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop. The couple also got engaged in April last year.

