"You are never a sure win" - Former Olympic gold medalist Dan Gable reacts to Gable Steveson's NCAA Wrestling Championship loss

Dan Gable reflected on Gable Steveson's loss at the 2025 Nationals and how he was taken back to his final match in college. Steveson, who took the mat undefeated in the heavyweight category, succumbed to Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma in the Nationals.

Ad

Gable Steveson was named after the legendary Dan Gable, often considered one of the greatest wrestlers in the US. The latter won two NCAA Division I titles, an Olympic and a World gold, besides getting inducted into the United World Wrestling's Hall of Fame in the Legend category. Steveson has forged a similar trajectory, boasting two NCAA titles and an Olympic gold medal.

At the recently concluded NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Steveson faced off against Oklahoma's Wyatt Hendrickson in the 285 lb category finals. Despite his best efforts, the Olympic champion succumbed to Hendrickson in the closing sets and walked home with a silver.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, Dan Gable, who was undefeated in high school and college, lost his last match to then-Washington sophomore Larry Owings at the 1970 NCAA Championships. He was reminded of his defeat on seeing Gable and recently reflected on the heartbreaking night, saying:

"You're never a sure win...I don't like going back on my own career on certain things, but when you have a guy named Gable Dan Steveson, it's pretty close. I'm honored to have that name, to have somebody else have it, but I certainly didn't want to have feelings that were bad or negative or bringing me back to the old time of my last match in college. But it did. It was more than that. It was about Gable Steveson." (beginning 1:20)

Ad

"When it comes back and you analyze it, you figure it out. You figure out how you could have won that match. The reason why you figure it out is because he's not going to wrestle anymore in college, and he might not wrestle anymore in the Olympics, or he may, or he may not. But you're going to wrestle with life forever.." he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gable won several honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.

Gable Steveson shared his feelings after a loss in the 2025 NCAA finals

Steveson at 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship (Source: Getty)

Gable Steveson had one of the most impressive collegiate careers, amassing four Big Ten titles and two National champion titles, among others. However, he couldn't add another to his list, but despite the loss, he was proud to have garnered massive viewership to the sport and take it to new highs.

Ad

"Bumps in the road gone happen, that’s what makes sports so crazy! But we live for moments like these and I am just fine!! In the end Wins and Losses will never define what I tried to do for the sport of wrestling.. The attraction, viewership, and showmanship always meant the most to me when I stepped out on the mat. To give it the light it deserves..."

Steveson also competed in WWE from 2021 and 2024 and left after a poorly televised match. He also signed with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL but didn't play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More