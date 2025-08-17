"You all stay mad for no reason"- Simone Biles shuts down criticism over moments with husband Jonathan Owens

American gymnast Simone Biles responded to criticism by a fan online about her sharing pictures alongside her husband, Jonathan Owens, on social media too often. Biles, who has taken a break from competitive gymnastics since the Paris 2024 Games, has been enjoying her time off by spending time with her friends and family. She has been married to Owens since 2023, who currently plays for the Chicago Bears as a safety.Simone Biles is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Biles made her breakthrough at the 2013 World Championships in Antwerp, where she won two gold medals at the age of 16. She would go on to become the most decorated gymnast in history, earning 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals. Biles last competed at the Paris 2024 Games, where she managed to win three gold medals and one silver, adding to her impressive tally.Biles took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself and Owens posing together at a Chicago Bears training session. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA user commented on her post, saying that they were tired of Biles sharing too many pictures of her kissing her husband:&quot;Think she is amazing but getting tired of all the kissing pictures.&quot;Biles responded to the comment by writing:&quot;y’all stay mad for no reason 😂 the damn instagram police!&quot;Still taken from Biles' Instagram (source: @simonebiles/Instagram)Simone Biles is all set to cheer from the sidelines as Jonathan Owens and the Chicago Bears gear up for the upcoming NFL season, which starts on September 8.Simone Biles on the next generation of USA gymnastsSimone Biles has made her thoughts known on the future of USA Gymnastics - Source: GettySimone Biles recently made her feelings known towards the next generation of American gymnasts amid rumours that she will be retiring from gymnastics. In an interview with Olympics.com, she discussed the gymnasts who competed at this year's US Classic:&quot;It was exciting to see all of those girls come out from a year that was so heightened by the Olympics. They weren't afraid about our success or what USA Gymnastics is gonna look like. They're all just out there trying to make a name for themselves, to perform well, to get their name out there so that they can get more assignments and hopefully make Worlds later this year.&quot;Biles also added that while she is unsure of whether she would be competing in gymnastics again, she will always be in the space of the sport regardless.