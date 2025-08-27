  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Zurich Diamond League 2025 Final: Mondo Duplantis and Katie Moon capture pole vault titles | Day 1

Zurich Diamond League 2025 Final: Mondo Duplantis and Katie Moon capture pole vault titles | Day 1

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 27, 2025 17:25 GMT
Mondo Duplantis and Katie Moon clinch Diamond League titles in Zurich (Image via: Both Getty)
Mondo Duplantis and Katie Moon clinch Diamond League titles in Zurich (Image via: Both Getty)

The first day of the Zurich Diamond League finals 2025 concluded on Wednesday, August 27. Six events were scheduled for the first day and comprised mainly of the field events, with the majority of the events set to be held on the second day.

Ad

The first day saw Sweden's Mondo Duplantis win the pole vault Diamond League for the fifth time in his career. He registered a mark of 6.00m in Zurich to clinch the top podium finish, while Greece's Emmanouil Karalis and USA's Sam Kendricks were second and third, respectively.

USA's Katie Moon clinched the women's pole vault title after registering a highest mark of 4.82m during the event. She defeated the likes of Sandi Morris and Emily Grove to clinch the second Diamond League title of her career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

USA's Joe Kovacs also won the men's shot put title during the Zurich Diamond League finals after registering a mark of 22.46m. This was his third DL title of his career. Canada's Sarah Mitton clinched the women's shot put title with a best mark of 20.67m. This was also her season-best mark so far in 2025. Dutch athlete Jessica Schilder and the USA's Chase Jackson finished second and third, respectively, in Zurich.

Ad

On that note's let's know all the top finishers from the opening day of Zurich Diamond League 2025.

Zurich Diamond League 2025 Day 1: Results of the events

Joe Kovacs with his shot put title (Image via: Getty)
Joe Kovacs with his shot put title (Image via: Getty)

Here are all the results from the first day of the Zurich Diamond League finals 2025:

Ad

Women's pole vault:

  1. Katie Moon, USA- 4.82m
  2. Sandi Morris, USA- 4.75m
  3. Emily Grove, USA- 4.75m
  4. Angelica Moser, Switzerland- 4.65m
  5. Tina Sutej, Slovakia- 4.65m

Men's Shot Put:

  1. Joe Kovacs, USA- 22.46m
  2. Payton Otterdahl, USA- 22.07
  3. Rajindra Campbell, Jamaica- 21.87
  4. Adrian Piperi, USA- 21.84
  5. Tom Walsh, New Zealand- 21.55

Women's Shot Put:

  1. Sarah Mitton, Canada- 20.67m
  2. Jessica Schilder, Netherlands- 20.26
  3. Chase Jackson, USA- 20.08
  4. Jaida Ross, USA- 19.26
  5. Fanny Roos, Sweden- 19.11

Women's High Jump:

  1. Nicola Olyslagers, Australia- 2.04m
  2. Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine- 2.02
  3. Morgan Lake, Great Britain- 2.00
  4. Yuliia Levchenko, Ukraine- 2.00
  5. Christina Honsel, Germany- 1.97
Ad

Men's Pole Vault:

  1. Mondo Duplantis, Sweden- 6.00m
  2. Emmanouil Karalis, Greece- 6.00
  3. Sam Kendricks, USA- 5.80
  4. Menno Vloon, Netherlands- 5.65
  5. Kurtis Marschall, Australia- 5.65

Men's Long Jump:

  1. Simon Ehammer, Switzerland- 8.32m
  2. Mattia Furlani, Italy- 8.30
  3. Liam Adcock, Australia- 8.24
  4. Wayne Pinnock, Jamaica- 8.15
  5. Carey McLeod, Jamaica- 8.07
About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications