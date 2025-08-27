Zurich Diamond League 2025 Final: Mondo Duplantis and Katie Moon capture pole vault titles | Day 1

The first day of the Zurich Diamond League finals 2025 concluded on Wednesday, August 27. Six events were scheduled for the first day and comprised mainly of the field events, with the majority of the events set to be held on the second day.
The first day saw Sweden's Mondo Duplantis win the pole vault Diamond League for the fifth time in his career. He registered a mark of 6.00m in Zurich to clinch the top podium finish, while Greece's Emmanouil Karalis and USA's Sam Kendricks were second and third, respectively.
USA's Katie Moon clinched the women's pole vault title after registering a highest mark of 4.82m during the event. She defeated the likes of Sandi Morris and Emily Grove to clinch the second Diamond League title of her career.
USA's Joe Kovacs also won the men's shot put title during the Zurich Diamond League finals after registering a mark of 22.46m. This was his third DL title of his career. Canada's Sarah Mitton clinched the women's shot put title with a best mark of 20.67m. This was also her season-best mark so far in 2025. Dutch athlete Jessica Schilder and the USA's Chase Jackson finished second and third, respectively, in Zurich.
On that note's let's know all the top finishers from the opening day of Zurich Diamond League 2025.
Zurich Diamond League 2025 Day 1: Results of the events
Here are all the results from the first day of the Zurich Diamond League finals 2025:
Women's pole vault:
- Katie Moon, USA- 4.82m
- Sandi Morris, USA- 4.75m
- Emily Grove, USA- 4.75m
- Angelica Moser, Switzerland- 4.65m
- Tina Sutej, Slovakia- 4.65m
Men's Shot Put:
- Joe Kovacs, USA- 22.46m
- Payton Otterdahl, USA- 22.07
- Rajindra Campbell, Jamaica- 21.87
- Adrian Piperi, USA- 21.84
- Tom Walsh, New Zealand- 21.55
Women's Shot Put:
- Sarah Mitton, Canada- 20.67m
- Jessica Schilder, Netherlands- 20.26
- Chase Jackson, USA- 20.08
- Jaida Ross, USA- 19.26
- Fanny Roos, Sweden- 19.11
Women's High Jump:
- Nicola Olyslagers, Australia- 2.04m
- Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine- 2.02
- Morgan Lake, Great Britain- 2.00
- Yuliia Levchenko, Ukraine- 2.00
- Christina Honsel, Germany- 1.97
Men's Pole Vault:
- Mondo Duplantis, Sweden- 6.00m
- Emmanouil Karalis, Greece- 6.00
- Sam Kendricks, USA- 5.80
- Menno Vloon, Netherlands- 5.65
- Kurtis Marschall, Australia- 5.65
Men's Long Jump:
- Simon Ehammer, Switzerland- 8.32m
- Mattia Furlani, Italy- 8.30
- Liam Adcock, Australia- 8.24
- Wayne Pinnock, Jamaica- 8.15
- Carey McLeod, Jamaica- 8.07