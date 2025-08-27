Zurich Diamond League 2025 Final: Mondo Duplantis and Katie Moon capture pole vault titles | Day 1

The first day of the Zurich Diamond League finals 2025 concluded on Wednesday, August 27. Six events were scheduled for the first day and comprised mainly of the field events, with the majority of the events set to be held on the second day.

Ad

The first day saw Sweden's Mondo Duplantis win the pole vault Diamond League for the fifth time in his career. He registered a mark of 6.00m in Zurich to clinch the top podium finish, while Greece's Emmanouil Karalis and USA's Sam Kendricks were second and third, respectively.

USA's Katie Moon clinched the women's pole vault title after registering a highest mark of 4.82m during the event. She defeated the likes of Sandi Morris and Emily Grove to clinch the second Diamond League title of her career.

Ad

Trending

USA's Joe Kovacs also won the men's shot put title during the Zurich Diamond League finals after registering a mark of 22.46m. This was his third DL title of his career. Canada's Sarah Mitton clinched the women's shot put title with a best mark of 20.67m. This was also her season-best mark so far in 2025. Dutch athlete Jessica Schilder and the USA's Chase Jackson finished second and third, respectively, in Zurich.

Ad

On that note's let's know all the top finishers from the opening day of Zurich Diamond League 2025.

Zurich Diamond League 2025 Day 1: Results of the events

Joe Kovacs with his shot put title (Image via: Getty)

Here are all the results from the first day of the Zurich Diamond League finals 2025:

Ad

Women's pole vault:

Katie Moon, USA- 4.82m Sandi Morris, USA- 4.75m Emily Grove, USA- 4.75m Angelica Moser, Switzerland- 4.65m Tina Sutej, Slovakia- 4.65m

Men's Shot Put:

Joe Kovacs, USA- 22.46m Payton Otterdahl, USA- 22.07 Rajindra Campbell, Jamaica- 21.87 Adrian Piperi, USA- 21.84 Tom Walsh, New Zealand- 21.55

Women's Shot Put:

Sarah Mitton, Canada- 20.67m Jessica Schilder, Netherlands- 20.26 Chase Jackson, USA- 20.08 Jaida Ross, USA- 19.26 Fanny Roos, Sweden- 19.11

Women's High Jump:

Nicola Olyslagers, Australia- 2.04m Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine- 2.02 Morgan Lake, Great Britain- 2.00 Yuliia Levchenko, Ukraine- 2.00 Christina Honsel, Germany- 1.97

Ad

Men's Pole Vault:

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden- 6.00m Emmanouil Karalis, Greece- 6.00 Sam Kendricks, USA- 5.80 Menno Vloon, Netherlands- 5.65 Kurtis Marschall, Australia- 5.65

Men's Long Jump:

Simon Ehammer, Switzerland- 8.32m Mattia Furlani, Italy- 8.30 Liam Adcock, Australia- 8.24 Wayne Pinnock, Jamaica- 8.15 Carey McLeod, Jamaica- 8.07

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More