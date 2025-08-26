Top athletes who will miss Zurich Diamond League Final 2025 ft Tara Davis-Woodhall, Shericka Jackson

The Zurich Diamond League Finals 2025 are all set to start on Wednesday, August 27. It will be a two-day event, featuring a star-studded lineup, just a few weeks before the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The event will feature several top track stars going against each other in their quest for a Diamond League title. 100m and 200m World Champion Noah Lyles will be a major headliner for the Zurich event, along with others such as Letsile Tebogo, Julien Alfred, and Mondo Duplantis.

However, there are also a few athletes who have qualified for this Zurich event through their performances in the Diamond League events across the season, but will not be a part of the finals, such as Shericka Jackson and Tara Davis-Woodhall. On that note, let's know the major athletes who will be missing the Zurich Diamond League finals 2025.

Zurich Diamond League finals 2025: Athletes who will miss the event

#5. Masai Russell

The 100m hurdles Olympic champion, Russell, will not be a part of the Zurich event, despite having earned 20 points and earning a qualification. She has competed in 4 Diamond League events in the season and has clinched two podium finishes in Silesia and Lausanne, finishing first and second, respectively. Despite these performances, Russell will miss the Zurich event as she looks to focus on the Worlds.

#4. Shericka Jackson

Jackson is another big name who will be absent from the Zurich Diamond League finals 2025. She has earned a qualification in the 200m event with 15 points, courtesy of her performances in Xiamen and Silesia, where she finished second and first, respectively. Despite this, Jackson's name is missing from the entry lists of the final DL event of the season.

#3. Tara Davis-Woodhall

Davis-Woodhall has featured in two Diamond League events this season in Stockholm and Eugene. She has won both of these events and thereby has earned qualification for the finals with 16 points to her name. However, her name is missing from the long jump entry lists of the Zurich event and thus will also be a major miss from the fans' perspective.

#2. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Jefferson-Wooden has bagged several impressive 100m performances in the 2025 season, including top-podium finishes in Eugene, Silesia, and Brussels. These races helped her qualify for the Zurich event with 24 points to her name, but she will not be featuring in the competition.

After her victory in Brussels, Jefferson-Wooden remarked that she is looking to stay healthy for the World Championships, and thereby won't be featuring in the DL finals.

#1. Kishane Thompson

Thompson, the fastest 100m runner of the season, will be a major miss in the Zurich Diamond League finals 2025. He has got the ground running this Diamond League performances with podium finishes at Shanghai, Eugene, and Silesia. However, an injury just after the Silesia event to his shin forced him to withdraw from the Lausanne event, and for the same reason, he will also miss these finals in Zurich.

