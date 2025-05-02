Shanghai Diamond League 2025: Top athletes to watch out for ft. Kishane Thompson, Mondo Duplantis

The 2025 Shanghai Diamond League is scheduled to take place on May 3. This will be the second leg of the Wanda Diamond League after the Xiamen meet that concluded last week.
The event will feature several top athletes and elite fields with numerous storylines left to be unfolded on Saturday. While some athletes, such as Letsile Tebogo, look to make a comeback to form, athletes such as Kishane Thompson will look to get their season underway in their specialization event.
On that note, let's find out more about the athletes who will feature in this 2025 Shanghai Diamond League.
Shanghai Diamond League 2025: Athletes to keep an eye on
#5. Quincy Hall
The 400m Olympic champion, Quincy Hall, will be making his season debut on Saturday. This will also be his first ever race since last year's quadrennial games. Hall will be competing in his specialization 400m distance, and will face the likes of Christopher Bailey and Vernon Norwood.
#4. Karsten Warholm
Warholm will be running his first 400m hurdles of the 2025 season in Shanghai on Saturday. He started his season last week at the Xiamen Diamond League, where he ran and won the 300m hurdles after clocking a time of 33.05 seconds.
On Saturday, May 3, he will face top competitors such as Kyron McMaster and Carl Bengtstrom.
#3. Mondo Duplantis
Duplantis will be one of the top stars in the field events during the 2025 Shanghai Diamond League. He will feature in his specialization, the pole vault event, which will also feature one of his top rivals, Sam Kendricks from the United States. The Swedish athlete is coming on the back of a victory at the Xiamen Diamond League meet and the World Indoor Championships, and will look to continue his unbeaten run in the 2025 season.
#2. Letsile Tebogo
The 200m Olympic champion will feature in the 100m event in Shanghai on Saturday, where he will look to make a comeback after a disappointing seventh-place finish in Xiamen. Besides Xiamen, the Botswanian athlete has featured in just one 100m race so far in the 2025 season.
That came in Potchefstroom, where he won the event in 10.55 seconds. On Saturday, Tebogo will face a stacked field comprising athletes such as Kishane Thompson, Christian Coleman, Akani Simbine, and Ferdinand Omanyala.
#1. Kishane Thompson
One of the major spectacles during the 2025 Shanghai Diamond League will be the return of the 2024 Paris Olympics 100m silver medalist, Kishane Thompson.
The 100m on Saturday will be Thompson's first 100m race since last year's quadrennial games. He ran a couple of 60m races at the start of the season in Spanish Town, Jamaica, and Astana, winning both of them.