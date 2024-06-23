U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials Results: Katie Ledecky continues her freestyle event victorious streak, Caeleb Dressel impresses in 100m butterfly | Day 8

As the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 is nearing its conclusion, elite swimmers, including Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Kate Douglass are showing their prospects for the Paris Olympics. Day 8 of the Trials featured several events, including 50m freestyle, 200m IM, and 800m freestyle.

After stunning fans with an incredible performance in the 50m freestyle on Day 7, Dressel secured the Olympic spot in the 100m butterfly by registering an impressive time of 50.19 seconds, leaving behind Thomas Heilman (50.80) and Dare Rose (50.84).

Katie Ledecky secures Olympic Berth in 800m freestyle event at 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

Katie Ledecky competes in the heat of the Women's 800m freestyle at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Katie Ledecky maintained her freestyle event winning streak on Day 8 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials after clinching the Olympic spot in the 800m freestyle. She dominated the event's final at the Lucas Oil Stadium with a stunning time of 8:14.12, defeating Paige Madden and Jillian Cox, who clocked 8:20.71 and 8:22.97, respectively.

The results of the heats of the events on Day 8 of the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials are given below.

Women's 50m Freestyle Heats:

HUSKE Torri - 24.47 DELOOF Catie - 24.53 CONNOLLY Erika - 24.55 WEITZEIL Abbey - 24.56 MANUEL Simone - 24.58 SMOLIGA Olivia - 24.70 WALSH Gretchen - 24.72 PARKER Maxine - 24.73 PAEGLE Kristina - 24.80 COOPER Grace - 24.91 ERISMAN Rylee - 25.01 OLASEWERE Annam - 25.12 GEMMELL Erin - 25.13 KENDALL Brady - 25.13 ALBIERO Gabi - 25.20 FULMER Amy - 25.20.

Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats:

FINKE Robert - 14:59.04 JOHNSTON David - 15:02.42 CLARK Charlie - 15:04.77 WHITLOCK Luke - 15:07.36 MULGREW William - 15:14.88 ELLIS Luke - 15:14.93 MATHESON Daniel - 15:16.84 HICK Carson - 15:17.36.

The results of the semifinal and final events on Day 8 of the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials are given below.

Men's 100m Butterfly Final:

DRESSEL Caeleb - 50.19 HEILMAN Thomas - 50.80 ROSE Dare CAL - 50.84 HARTING Zach - 51.37 HAYES Aiden - 51.43 MURPHY Ryan - 51.46 MILLER Luke - 51.48 WINKLER Kaii - 51.51.

Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinal:

WALSH Gretchen - 24.06 HUSKE Torri - 24.09 WEITZEIL Abbey - 24.48 MANUEL Simone - 24.51 CONNOLLY Erika - 24.54 DELOOF Catie - 24.66 ERISMAN Rylee - 24.66 PARKER Maxine - 24.6.

Women's 200m Individual Medley Final:

DOUGLASS Kate - 2:06.79 WALSH Alex - 2:07.86 IVEY Isabel - 2:10.09 NELSON Beata - 2:10.38 HAYES Leah - 2:11.81 DIXON Zoe - 2:12.01 BOGNAR Lilla - 2:12.48 BELL Lucy - 2:13.67.

Women's 800m Freestyle Final:

LEDECKY Katie - 8:14.12 MADDEN Paige - 8:20.71 COX Jillian - 8:22.97 ROGHAIR Aurora - 8:28.59 STEGE Rachel - 8:28.77 HURST Kate - 8:28.92 WEINSTEIN Claire - 8:29.80 TWICHELL Ashley - 8:32.75.