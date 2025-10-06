  • home icon
USA sprinter Vernon Norwood playfully hypes Mondo Duplantis after BYU mascot pulls off crazy pole vault stunt

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 06, 2025 15:07 GMT
Vernon Norwood and Mondo Duplantis (Image via: Both Getty)

American athlete Vernon Norwood threw a sarcastic jab at the pole vault Olympic and world champion, Mondo Duplantis. This comes following the viral stunt pulled off by the mascot of Brigham Young University during the collegiate side's rugby match against West Virginia on Friday, October 3.

The BYU Cougars won the match 38-24, and what followed was a breathtaking stunt from the side's mascot, Cosmo Cougar. After the Cougars' victory, the mascot was seen pole vaulting over a fire bar in the stadium. The mascot landed safely, leaving other members of the team in awe of the stunt.

Citius Mag posted this viral stunt on X and further asked Duplantis to try it. The caption of the post read:

"Need to see Mondo Duplantis do this."

Norwood shared the post and tagged Duplantis, asking the Swedish athlete sarcastically to be prepared. Norwood wrote:

"@mondohoss600 LOCK IN 🤣"
Notably, both Vernon Norwood and Mondo Duplantis competed at the World Athletics Championships 2025 last month. Duplantis bagged the gold medal in the pole vault event and also registered the world record, while Norwood was part of the US quartet that won the silver in the 4x400m relay. They are also alumni of the LSU track and field team.

Mondo Duplantis made his feelings clear after registering a world record in front of a packed crowd at the World Athletics Championships 2025

Mondo Duplantis (Image via: Getty)

Mondo Duplantis made his feelings known after registering a new world record for the 14th time in his career. The Swedish athlete registered a mark of 6.30m in the finals of the World Championships to achieve this feat.

Speaking in an interview following the event, Duplantis stated that the packed crowds of the stadium helped him immensely during his attempts in the final. Duplantis also mentioned that he was quite close to the world record during the delayed 2020 Olympics, but the absence of crowds played a decisive role in the lack of that extra motivation. He said (via runnerspace, 00:08 onwards):

"I think I was owed it too a little bit because I felt like I was really close the last Olympics here, and I think the difference maker was being able to have the spectators and have the full crowd because it was one of the best stadium atmospheres and experiences that I've ever had, actually. So, I think that really helped towards the end when it started to get a little bit later and we were getting a little more tired."
During the interview, Duplantis also added that he was pretty confident about his performance even before the official start of the event finals.

Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

