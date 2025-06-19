"Want the world to know that I’m that girl"- When Sha'Carri Richardson spoke about owning her identity

Elite American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has shared her thoughts on owning her identity and overcoming challenges in her life with resilience. The two-time Olympic medalist opened her 2025 season with a fourth-place finish in the 100m at the Tokyo Golden Grand Prix.

Sha'Carri Richardson had turned heads with her performance at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials. She clocked the semifinal race in 10.64 seconds, and in the finals she posted 10.86 seconds, securing her spot on Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After the race, the three-time World Championship medalist shared her thoughts on owning her identity and conquering the challenges of her life with perseverance. She further acknowledged her family for their profound support.

"I just want the world to know that I’m that girl. That every time I step on the track, I’m going to try to do what it is that me, my coach and my support team believe I can do. I'm still here. Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud," she said in an interview with NBC after winning the US Olympic trials semis (as reported by ESPN and Harpers Bazaar).

She continued,

"Y'all see me on this track and y'all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis. I'm highly grateful for them. Without them, there would be no me. Without my grandmother, there would be no Sha'Carri Richardson. My family is my everything, my everything until the day I'm done," she added.

In July 2021, Sha'Carri Richardson's qualification for the US Team following the Olympic trials was cancelled as she tested positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. She underwent a counselling program and was ineligible to compete for one month.

Sha'Carri Richardson is one of the adviser-owners of the Athlos 2026 League

Sha'Carri Richardson at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

The Pan American U20 Championships gold medalist, Sha'Carri Richardson, was announced as one of the adviser-owners of the 2026 Athlos League. Along with her, five-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, and Olympic gold medalist, long jump icon, Tara Davis-Woodhall, will also share the spotlight as adviser-owners.

Athlos is a female-only track and field meeting series created by Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian. The second series will take place at Icahn Stadium, New York City, on October 10, 2025.

The 2026 Athlos League will feature multiple elite female athletes competing in various categories. The league will also hold events across different cities, including a final championship event.

