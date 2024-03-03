Who is Elle St. Pierre? Know more about the first American woman to bring home a world indoor title in the 3000m

American middle- and long-distance runner Elle St. Pierre has been making waves thanks to her performances in the 2024 season. She recently won the gold medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 on March 3.

At the Commonwealth Arena, St. Pierre pulled off a massive upset against two-time World Champion (5000m and 10000m) and pre-race favorite Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia. She clocked an American and Championship record time of 8:20.87 to defeat Tsegay (8:21.13) in the women’s 3000m finals.

Beatrice Chepkoech, the world record holder in the 3000m steeplechase, came third as she breached the Kenyan national record by clocking 8:22.68.

With this victory, St. Pierre also accomplished the unique feat of becoming the first American woman to win a world indoor title in this discipline. She had notably bagged a silver medal in the previous edition of the event in 2022.

Besides this, the 29-year-old gave birth to her son exactly a year ago on March 4, 2023, calling in another reason for celebration.

Here's a look at the athlete who is one of the nation’s major medal prospects for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Elle St. Pierre’s hometown and family

Elinor Purrier St. Pierre (popularly called Elle St. Pierre) was born on February 20, 1995, in Montgomery Center, Vermont. Her father’s name is Charlie, while there are limited to no details available about her mother. She was raised on a dairy farm and milked 30 cows every morning before going to school.

St. Pierre married her high-school sweetheart Jamie St. Pierre in the front yard of Elle's house in front of 150 guests on a rain-affected day on September 5, 2020. The two began dating when they were freshmen in high school.

The couple have a son together named Ivan.

When did Elle St. Pierre's journey as a pro begin?

Elle St. Pierre during the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

During her freshman year at Richford High School, St. Pierre initially played basketball but joined the school’s track team and began cross-country running the following fall. Her high school coach, Richard Flint, first recognized her potential and helped her at the start of her journey.

Purrier started taking running seriously when she realized that the sport could earn her a college scholarship. She then went on to win state titles and began training professionally for the sport.

Elle St. Pierre’s education

St. Pierre studied nutrition at the University of New Hampshire where she graduated from. She was an NCAA Division I 11-time All-American while competing for the New Hampshire Wildcats.

What are some of Elle St. Pierre’s biggest achievements?

St. Pierre represented the USA at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 where she finished 10th in the 1500 m. Despite being pregnant, she bagged the bronze medal at the USATF Outdoor Championships in 2022.

At the Millrose Games 2024, she won the mile, breaking her own American record as she clocked a time of 4:16.41. She then booked her spot at the World Indoor Championships 2024 with her dominant gold-medal win (8:54.40) at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024.