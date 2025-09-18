"Are we hearing this correctly?!": Perez Hilton shocked after Colin Farrell admits Margot Robbie "is always a turn on" for him

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to Colin Farrell admitting to being turned on by Margot Robbie. On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the media personality took to his blog to discuss how the Irish actor was allegedly drawn to the Barbie actress even before the two began working on their new movie.

According to Perez Hilton, during their appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Colin Farrell reportedly made a blunt confession about his A Big Bold Beautiful Journey co-star, Margot Robbie, who is married. The two were there to promote their upcoming film.

In their joint appearance, the two actors gushed about working together. Admitting that he didn’t know Margot Robbie personally until they started working on their upcoming movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Colin Farrell said:

“You hear things through the years, ’cause as you know yourself, it’s a fairly small industry. So I met people through the years that worked with Margot … and they all, men and women, said how extraordinary she was.”

Farrell further continued:

“It’s obvious that she’s an incredible actress, but how kind, and how fun, and just one of the team she is, which is always a turn on for me.”

While the 49-year-old actor praised Margot Robbie for her reputation in the industry, Perez Hilton noted that his “choice of words” seemed a little “too honest.” Reacting to the actor’s candid confession, the media personality quipped in his blog post:

“Uh… Are we hearing this correctly?!... OMG! What a choice of words?! LOLz! We’re sure he just meant, he’s activated by it… as an artist.”

According to Perez, the Australian actress seemed a little flustered, but she didn’t take Colin Farrell’s comments “weirdly”. Meanwhile, People reported that the actress jokingly replied:

“You owe me 20 bucks later.”

What did Margot Robbie say about working with Colin Farrell?

According to People, after Colin Farrell gushed about working with Margot Robbie, the actress had similar praises for The Penguin actor. After Farrell noted that there was a “really easy” dynamic between the two, the 35-year-old film producer and actress admitted that she had “always heard” good things about Colin.

“I also have always heard things things about Colin. Everyone talks about what a great guy he is — obviously, I know he's talented and all that… I have a lot of friends who are crew members — actually, two of my closest girlfriends have worked on a movie with Colin before as crew members. And they, too, were like, ‘He’s just the most divine human being on the planet.’”

Meanwhile, Margot and Robbie also joked about giving compliments to each other. While Colin teased Margot with, “You say it once and I say it about you,” the 35-year-old actress, for her part, urged Colin to “take” compliments after giving the same to others.

Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie At The European Premiere Of "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" (Image via Getty)

According to Page Six, Margot Robbie is married to Tom Ackerley. The couple also have a son, whom they welcomed last year. Although Colin Farrell has reportedly never been married, he has two sons: James, with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave and Henry, with ex-girlfriend Alicja Bachleda-Curuś.

For the unversed, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is set to hit the theatres this Friday, September 19, 2025. Directed by Kogonada, the film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kevin Kline, Lily Rabe, Billy Magnussen, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more.

