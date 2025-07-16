“Are we just all podcasters now?” — Michael Knowles reacts to Justin Bieber’s conversation with Druski on ‘THERAPY SESSION’

American conservative political commentator and YouTuber Michael Knowles recently reacted to Justin Bieber’s new song, THERAPY SESSION. On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the media host opined his views after the Canadian singer talked about his mental health with American comedian Druski on the track.

Ad

Talking about Bieber’s new album, SWAG, which the Baby singer released on Friday, July 11, 2025, Knowles noted that there was “controversy” surrounding it.

“There’s all this controversy. People are saying he’s crazy. He needs to be committed. He needs to be in a conservatorship. Had a psychotic break, so he released an album,” the YouTuber said.

Meanwhile, after listening to Justin Bieber telling Druski about his mental health and the struggles that he goes through as a public figure on the track THERAPY SESSION, Knowles wondered if it was a skit.

Ad

Trending

“Is that a skit? Or is that? Like, did they write that out? I was waiting for it to be like a sketch, like a comedy album with a setup with some artistry to it... Is that just a conversation? Is that just a podcast? Are we just all podcasters now? Is Justin Bieber—Has he accepted his fate in life as a millennial white man, which is the birthright of every millennial white man is to have a podcast?” he wondered.

Ad

Ad

Michael Knowles calls Hollywood an “evil, degenerate place” after Justin Bieber weighs in on his struggles on SWAG

On the episode of The Michael Knowles Show, Knowles claimed Hollywood to be a “place that encourages lots of vice” after listening to Justin Bieber’s new song called THERAPY SESSION.

“People do all struggle in the sense that suffering happens to all of us. You know, that’s going to happen. The rain falls on the just and the unjust alike. But some people seem to struggle more than others. And that’s especially true in Hollywood. And the reason for that is because Hollywood is an evil, degenerate place that encourages lots of vice. And the vices create problems of one’s own making,” he said.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, in the track THERAPY SESSION, Druski talked about how when Justin Bieber was trolling after he started openly posting on social media, people kept assuming that he was “losin’ his mind.” Druski was also heard defending the singer.

“Nah, I think he’s just bein’ a human bein’, He’s enjoyin’ social media like the f*ckin’ rest of us. He’s just doin’ it his own way,” he said.

Ad

Justin Bieber agreed to the comedian’s words later in the track.

“And that’s been a tough thing for me recently. It’s feelin’ like, you know, I have had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human. As all of us do really publicly. And so people are always askin’ if I’m okay. And that starts to really weigh on mе,” the Love Yourself singer said.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, in an exclusive article published in People magazine on July 10, 2025, a source told the news outlet about the theme of SWAG.

“It’s darker, more vulnerable and less polished. It’s in no way depressing though… Fans are in for a genre shift,” the insider said.

SWAG is the seventh studio album by Justin Bieber. It broke the singer’s four-year hiatus and is his first album since the release of Justice in 2021. The album includes 21 tracks, including DAISIES, DADZ LOVE, ZUMA HOUSE, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More